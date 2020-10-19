‘Dancing as the country suffers’: Trump taken to task for campaign swagger during pandemic

President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was blasted in a new 2020 campaign ad from the Democratic National Committee.

“He swore an oath to protect us,” the narrator says. “But now he’s on a reckless campaign tour infecting us.”

“Holding potential superspreader events in state after state, dancing as the country suffers,” the ad warns. “Too politically weak to deliver new stimulus relief, too selfish to save American lives.”

“No plan to fight the virus and now a third wave is coming,” the ad continues.

“Had enough?” the narrator asks.