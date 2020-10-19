‘Dancing as the country suffers’: Trump taken to task for campaign swagger during pandemic
President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was blasted in a new 2020 campaign ad from the Democratic National Committee.
“He swore an oath to protect us,” the narrator says. “But now he’s on a reckless campaign tour infecting us.”
“Holding potential superspreader events in state after state, dancing as the country suffers,” the ad warns. “Too politically weak to deliver new stimulus relief, too selfish to save American lives.”
“No plan to fight the virus and now a third wave is coming,” the ad continues.
“Had enough?” the narrator asks.
NEW AD: Across the country, Americans are losing their lives and livelihoods.
Instead of making a plan to contain the spread of coronavirus, Trump is dancing at his superspreader events and putting even more Americans at risk. pic.twitter.com/KGapZnDocM
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) October 20, 2020
Trump’s campaign vows he won’t chicken out of the last 2020 debate
On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced a new rule change that will cut the microphone of candidates who try to talk over the other during their allotted segment — a change that would serve to penalize President Donald Trump if he tries to interrupt Joe Biden the same way he did at the first debate.
The Trump campaign — which earlier in the day sent a letter blasting the "Biden Debate Commission" for supposedly changing up the agreed-to debate topics — has made clear they will still participate in the debates despite the new rules.
Jeff Bridges announces he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma
Longtime actor and activist Jeff Bridges announced on Monday that he had been diagnosed with Lymphoma.
"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," Bridges posted on Twitter.
"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," he revealed.
"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he explained. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."
The actor took the occasion to ask everyone to vote.
I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.