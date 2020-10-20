Danish sub killer arrested after failed prison escape
The Danish man sentenced to life in jail for the murder of journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade submarine was arrested on Tuesday after a failed prison escape bid led to a standoff with police.
“Peter Madsen tried to escape,” a Copenhagen police official told AFP.
Police confirmed on Twitter that Madsen had been “arrested and removed from the scene” after being surrounded by police officers, with unconfirmed reports he had threatened them with an explosive device.
Danish tabloid BT reported Madsen had taken a hostage and threatened prison staff with a pistol-like object to force his way out of the facility.
It quoted witnesses who said he managed to drive away in a white van before police stopped him.
Photos from the scene showed Madsen sitting on the grass by a leafy wall next to a road a few hundreds meters (yards) from the prison, with two police officers lying prone on the ground pointing their weapons at him.
Madsen, a 49-year-old submarine enthusiast, was convicted in April 2018 of murdering the 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall as she interviewed him on board his submarine in August 2017.
In a documentary that aired in September, he confessed for the first time to the killing, after having insisted during the trial that her death was an accident.
“There is only one who is guilty, and that is me,” Madsen said in the documentary.
In a case that made headlines around the world, Madsen had however admitted to the court that he chopped up her corpse and threw her body parts into the sea.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Party switcher has Republicans panicked they are going to lose another Senate seat
A lifelong Republican who switched parties after President Donald Trump's election could blow up Mitch McConnell's Senate majority.
Barbara Bollier is running as a Democrat for Senate in Kansas, and polls show she has a shot at becoming the state's first non-Republican senator since Franklin Roosevelt was president, reported Politico.
Trump won 103 of the state's 105 counties in 2016, but four of them backed the Democrat in 2018's gubernatorial race and suburban voters are highly motivated to push the president out of office.
2020 Election
‘Bad politics’: CNN reporter stunned Trump is finishing the campaign by attacking Dr. Fauci
President Donald Trump on Monday spent much of his day attacking the nation's top infectious disease expert even as the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the United States surged past 55,000 a day.
CNN reporter Abby Phillip said on Tuesday that she couldn't make any sense of why the president is publicly feuding with Fauci with just two weeks left in the 2020 presidential election.
Phillip started out by noting how hard Fauci has worked to try to remain apolitical even as the president has routinely attacked him and disparaged his advice.
2020 Election
‘Before election day’: Mike Pompeo facing investigation over Clinton email threat
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is at the helm of an investigation and the Office of Special Counsel will determine if he illegally used his position to bolster politics on behalf of President Donald Trump.
The investigation into Pompeo was sparked from a Fox News interview conducted in early October where he teased about the release of emails connected to former secretary and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton "before the election," per Politico.