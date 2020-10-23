David Cay Johnston reminds of the ‘extraordinary favors’ he reported Trump did for a cocaine trafficker
When the subject of cocaine came up at the second and final presidential debate Thursday night between Donald J. Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, David Cay Johnston was ready. He wrote a book about it, in fact.
“Trump has worked hard to make sure few people know about his lifelong entanglements with a major cocaine trafficker… with American and Russian mobsters and many mob associates, and with various con artists and swindlers,” Johnston wrote in his book, The Making of Donald Trump.
Writing about Trump’s interactions with drug trafficker Joseph Weichselbaum, Johnston said, “Trump did unusual favors for the three-time felon, repeatedly putting his lucrative casino license at risk to help a major cocaine and marijuana trafficker.”
People who’ve read The Making of Donald Trump — detailing the extraordinary favors Donald did for a big-time cocaine trafficker who kept his mouth shut — will find the video clip below especially meaningful.
