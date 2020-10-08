Debate Commission announces second debate will be virtual with candidates in separate remote locations

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be a “virtual” town hall where both candidates will communicate with voters from remote locations.

The debate, which is scheduled to occur next week, was originally supposed to be an in-person affair, although that got completely upended when President Donald Trump got infected with the novel coronavirus last week.

While Trump and Biden will be in separate locations, town hall meeting participants and moderator Steve Scully will all be located centrally in Miami.

The commission says it decided to make the debate virtual to “protect the health and safety of all involved.”