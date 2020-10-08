Debate Commission announces second debate will be virtual with candidates in separate remote locations
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be a “virtual” town hall where both candidates will communicate with voters from remote locations.
The debate, which is scheduled to occur next week, was originally supposed to be an in-person affair, although that got completely upended when President Donald Trump got infected with the novel coronavirus last week.
While Trump and Biden will be in separate locations, town hall meeting participants and moderator Steve Scully will all be located centrally in Miami.
The commission says it decided to make the debate virtual to “protect the health and safety of all involved.”
2020 Election
Debate Commission announces second debate will be virtual with candidates in separate remote locations
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be a "virtual" town hall where both candidates will communicate with voters from remote locations.
The debate, which is scheduled to occur next week, was originally supposed to be an in-person affair, although that got completely upended when President Donald Trump got infected with the novel coronavirus last week.
While Trump and Biden will be in separate locations, town hall meeting participants and moderator Steve Scully will all be located centrally in Miami.
2020 Election
Kamala Harris’ debate triumph had a touch of historic irony
It might seem like an eternity since the last time a woman and a man squared off in a vice-presidential debate, but it was just 12 years ago. Based upon post-game analysis back then, the man won.
Not so much this time.
In 2008, then-Senator Joe Biden--of all people--took the measure of then-Governor Sarah Palin by simply showing himself more qualified to be president. Before this crazy year, their 2008 matchup--with the genders reversed by political party--had certainly loomed as the most anticipated vice-presidential debate in history.
Biden mostly killed with Palin with kindness, as Mama Grizzly vainly attempted to distinguish herself from SNL comedian Tiny Fey’s legendary portrayal of her as essentially someone more suited to taking a tour of the White House than living there.
2020 Election
‘This is their desperate attempt to cling on to power’: Pence joins Trump in refusing to commit to peaceful transition
Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday night joined President Donald Trump in refusing to commit to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power, dodging a question about how he would handle a Joe Biden victory and parroting Trump's baseless narrative about widespread mail-in voting fraud.
"The plain fact is that Trump, Pence, and the rest of the wretched Republican Party are currently attempting to cheat their way to victory through legal chicanery, preventing people from voting, wrecking the Post Office, hysterical lies about voter fraud, threats of violence, and so on."—Ryan Cooper, The WeekAsked during Wednesday's vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) how he would respond if Trump "refuses to accept a peaceful transfer of power," Pence offered an elaborate answer that celebrated the president's tax cuts for the rich, regulatory rollbacks, and efforts to boost domestic fossil fuel production and accused Democrats of trying to "overturn the results of the last election"—but ultimately did not directly address the question.