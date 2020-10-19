Debate commission says moderator can cut Trump’s mic for 2 minutes if he interrupts Biden

On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that they will be adopting new rules that will cut the candidates microphones if they attempt to interrupt the other for 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per debate segment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Debate commission adopts new rules to mute microphones to allow Trump, Biden 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per segment. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 19, 2020

The likely result of this rule change will be to prevent interruption by President Donald Trump, who spent a large part of the first debate trying to talk over Joe Biden, at one point interrupting him ten times as he tried to answer just one question.

Even prior to this, the president’s debate coaches were warning him that his constant interruptions were part of why viewers declared Biden the winner of the first debate, and were urging him to control himself and let his opponent talk.