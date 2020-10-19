Debate commission says moderator can cut Trump’s mic for 2 minutes if he interrupts Biden
On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that they will be adopting new rules that will cut the candidates microphones if they attempt to interrupt the other for 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per debate segment.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debate commission adopts new rules to mute microphones to allow Trump, Biden 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per segment.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 19, 2020
The likely result of this rule change will be to prevent interruption by President Donald Trump, who spent a large part of the first debate trying to talk over Joe Biden, at one point interrupting him ten times as he tried to answer just one question.
Even prior to this, the president’s debate coaches were warning him that his constant interruptions were part of why viewers declared Biden the winner of the first debate, and were urging him to control himself and let his opponent talk.
2020 Election
Trump makes up new conspiracy theory — that Hunter Biden is a prescription drug ‘middle man’
In an attempt to disparage his Democratic candidate's son, President Donald J. Trump referred to Hunter Biden as the "middle man" of drugs.
"...never hear middle women. We'll make it politically correct, they're middle men. These guys are so rich. Who are they? I bet you Hunter gets a piece of the action," Trump said. "Hunter Biden is a middle man on top of everything else. He gets it from China and Ukraine and three and $3.5 million from Moscow and, on top of everything else, he's a middle man. I bet he is. He probably gets a piece of the action."
2020 Election
Trump claims he is ‘not running scared’ — but says he may have to do 5 rallies a day: report
President Donald Trump said he may increase the amount of time he spends campaigning before his second event of the day in Arizona.
CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller reported on Trump's comments to reporters.
"“I’m not running scared,” Trump claimed.
“I think I’m running angry, I’m running happy and I’m running very content," he argued.
He went on to say he might "go to 5" rallies a day.
“I’m not running scared,” says Pres Trump of his campaign. “I think I’m running angry, I’m running happy and I’m running very content.” Tells reporters before heading to next rally in Tucson, that he’s unhappy the media’s not covering the corruption he alleges against @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/K61ONq8HKR
2020 Election
New data shows how Fox News may be keeping Republicans away from voting
On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent outlined the results of a new poll from the Public Religion Research Institute, suggesting Fox News' messaging is actually turning people off one of the easiest and most convenient forms of voting — putting President Donald Trump's re-election in jeopardy.