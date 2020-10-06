Democratic criticism of COVID-19 models — but not Republican criticism — erodes public trust in science
Republican criticism of epidemiological models of the spread and impact of COVID-19 do not appear to have much effect on the public’s trust in science and support for science-based policy, according to a new study published in Science Advances. But this is not the case for Democratic criticism.The difference could come down to the public’s expectations: Republicans who criticize COVID-19 models are seen as acting in alignment with their party, while Democrats who do so appear to be less ideologically motivated because they are bucking their party.“The COVID-19 pandemic thrust scientific resear…
COVID-19
Democratic criticism of COVID-19 models — but not Republican criticism — erodes public trust in science
Republican criticism of epidemiological models of the spread and impact of COVID-19 do not appear to have much effect on the public’s trust in science and support for science-based policy, according to a new study published in Science Advances. But this is not the case for Democratic criticism.The difference could come down to the public’s expectations: Republicans who criticize COVID-19 models are seen as acting in alignment with their party, while Democrats who do so appear to be less ideologically motivated because they are bucking their party.“The COVID-19 pandemic thrust scientific resear... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Katie Couric calls out TV networks for getting ‘played’ by Trump’s White House: ‘I find it infuriating’
President Donald Trump on Monday made sure the press was ready for his triumphant discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he's been hospitalized for the last three nights.
Trump gave the press almost four hours of warning that he would be headed back to the White House.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Lincoln Project responds to Trump’s new COVID message with brutal new video
President Donald Trump's latest message on COVID-19 after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for three nights.
Trump first pushed his news message on Twitter.
"Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life," Trump told his 87 million Twitter followers.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!