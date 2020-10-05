Democrats are now ‘nearly 2:1 favorites’ to win the U.S. Senate in November: elections prognosticator

Democrats have strengthened their position in the battle for control of the United States Senate, according to a new report by 538’s Nate Silver.

“While we’ve all been focusing on the presidency, the Senate has moved out of toss-up range and Democrats are now nearly 2:1 favorites. A long way from a sure thing, but trending poorly for the GOP,” Silver explained.

After running 40,000 simulations through his elections forecaster, Silver found Democrats running in 66% of scenarios, with Republicans only holding control in 34% of forecasts.

The forecast shows Democrats on pace to beat Susan Collins in Maine, Thom Tillis in North Carolina, Cory Gardner in Colorado and Martha McSally in Arizona.