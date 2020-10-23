Democrats force closed door session to delay Amy Coney Barrett confirmation
Senate Republicans and Democrats are fighting until the bitter end over the upcoming confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court bench. The heated discussion came to a froth Friday afternoon when Democrats demanded a closed session. It only takes one senator to offer to move into closed session and another to second it for the process to occur.
“I believe the Senate majority is on the precipice of making a colossal and historic mistake,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) said as he moved to close the Senate Friday afternoon. Schumer added that the “damage to Americans’ faith in these institutions could be lasting, so before we go any further, we should shut off the cameras, close the Senate and talk face-to-face about what this might mean for the country.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was already taking steps forward in an effort to finalize Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court Monday evening.
The Democrats’ argument that tens of millions of Americans have already voted seemed to fall on deaf ears. With just under two weeks until the GOP stands to potentially lose the White House and the Senate, Republicans are not holding Barrett’s confirmation back – and they have the votes.
Voters implored to submit ballots ASAP as ‘unacceptable’ mail delays caused by DeJoy persist in key states
With a staggering number of Americans voting early this election season—and many relying on the U.S. Postal Service for timely delivery of their ballots—alarming data reported by the Associated Press Friday shows that mail service delays driven by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's operational changes are continuing in key battleground states less than two weeks out from the November 3 contest.
The significant delays in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and other key states are intensifying existing fears that despite a slew of recent court orders requiring USPS to reverse the changes, DeJoy's sweeping and disruptive policy moves could still have a major impact on the high-stakes presidential election. DeJoy is a Republican megadonor to President Donald Trump who was appointed to head the USPS in May despite his complete lack of experience at the agency.
Fox News political analyst fears his Wi-Fi service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Biden
Fox News political analyst Gregg Jarrett tweeted Friday that he fears his Wi-Fi internet service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
"I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit 'send' on my column that's highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected," he said. "Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and send the column."
Jarrett is the author of "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump."
Trump’s slight cash flow increase still does not measure up to Biden’s staggering cash lead
The much-needed uptick in campaign donations President Donald Trump received in early October still was not enough to measure up to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's cash lead.
New filings reportedly show that Trump raked in millions amid his battle with COVID-19 at the beginning of the month, according to The Washington Post. While the funds were likely welcomed by his campaign, it still does not add up to the massive donation surge Biden has received.