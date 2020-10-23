Democrats force closed door session to delay Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

Senate Republicans and Democrats are fighting until the bitter end over the upcoming confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court bench. The heated discussion came to a froth Friday afternoon when Democrats demanded a closed session. It only takes one senator to offer to move into closed session and another to second it for the process to occur.

“I believe the Senate majority is on the precipice of making a colossal and historic mistake,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) said as he moved to close the Senate Friday afternoon. Schumer added that the “damage to Americans’ faith in these institutions could be lasting, so before we go any further, we should shut off the cameras, close the Senate and talk face-to-face about what this might mean for the country.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was already taking steps forward in an effort to finalize Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court Monday evening.

The Democrats’ argument that tens of millions of Americans have already voted seemed to fall on deaf ears. With just under two weeks until the GOP stands to potentially lose the White House and the Senate, Republicans are not holding Barrett’s confirmation back – and they have the votes.