Democrats plea with Pence to skip Barrett vote: ‘Nothing about your presence can be considered essential’
Senate Democrats on Monday demanded that Vice President Mike Pence not enter the Senate chamber after at least five of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.
“Vice President Pence cannot come to the Senate because of his exposure to multiple COVID-positive staffers,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote in a tweet on Monday. “His purely ceremonial and non-essential presence would just put Senators, staff, and Capitol workers at risk.”
Pence was also sent a letter from 10 Senate Democrats.
“With five of your closest aides recently testing positive for COVID-19, it is not a risk worth taking. We ask you to reconsider,” the letter says. “Not only would your presence in the Senate Chamber tomorrow be a clear violation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, it would also be a violation of common decency and courtesy.”
The letter goes on to note that Pence’s “presence alone could be very dangerous to many people – not just Senators, but to all the truly essential staff – both Democratic and Republican – who must be physically present inside the U.S. Capitol for it to function.”
“Nothing about your presence in the Senate tomorrow can be considered essential. You will not need to cast the deciding vote to break a tie. Your presence tomorrow would be purely ceremonial,” the Democrats add.
2020 Election
Trump will exit the White House with a legacy of COVID deaths and embracing QAnon ‘loons’: conservative
Anticipating Donald Trump will go down to defeat on November 3rd, Bulwark columnist and former Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speechwriter Amanda Carpenter has written that the president will likely walk away from office saddled with a legacy of a failure to contain a pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans while embracing a cult of conspiracy-obsessed "loons."
As Carpenter sees it, the devastation wrought by COVID-19 and the rise of QAnon go hand-in-hand, as the country has become consumed with conspiracy theories as the president has railed about "fake news" and the "deep state."
2020 Election
Democrats plea with Pence to skip Barrett vote: ‘Nothing about your presence can be considered essential’
Senate Democrats on Monday demanded that Vice President Mike Pence not enter the Senate chamber after at least five of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.
"Vice President Pence cannot come to the Senate because of his exposure to multiple COVID-positive staffers," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote in a tweet on Monday. "His purely ceremonial and non-essential presence would just put Senators, staff, and Capitol workers at risk."
Pence was also sent a letter from 10 Senate Democrats.
2020 Election
Trump is closing the campaign by telling America to ‘drop dead’: CNN’s Paul Begala
President Donald Trump is still claiming that America has "rounded the corner" on the novel coronavirus pandemic even as infections over the weekend surged to record highs.
CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Monday argued that Trump's efforts to pretend the pandemic is no longer a problem were falling flat, and he said seniors in particular were moving away from the president.
Begala also shredded White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for saying the administration isn't even trying to contain the pandemic.