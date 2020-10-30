‘Desperate’ Trump ripped as being ‘like a neglected child obsessing over being loved’ after rally meltdown
President Donald J. Trump once again harassed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the campaign trail during his rally for re-election in Green Bay, Wisconsin Friday. With four days until Election Day, Trump appeared to be pulling out his old tricks.
“Omar. Omar is our secret weapon,” he told his supporters. “She doesn’t love our country, you know? I don’t like people that don’t love our country.”
Ilhan retweeted the mention, saying, “Every freaking rally, seriously this is getting old and reeks of desperation. He is like a neglected child obsessing over being loved. Pathetic.”
Watch the video below and scroll through Ilhan’s tweet comments to read the responses.
Every freaking rally, seriously this is getting old and reeks of desperation.
He is like a neglected child obsessing over being loved. Pathetic. https://t.co/ccx14o9xTe
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 30, 2020
2020 Election
Trump ignores all coronavirus guidelines during Minnesota MAGA rally
The state of Minnesota limited the number of attendees President Donald J. Trump could have at his Rochester rally Friday to 250 people, but that didn't stop the president from driving down the tarmac to physically non-distance from his MAGA overflow crowd. At one point, the incumbent president even held up a portrait of himself given to him by a fan. He then shook hands with the overflow crowd and threw items into the audience.
The president was not wearing a mask, nor were many of his supporters.
Trump also took the opportunity to bash Gov. Tim Waltz for requiring social distancing at his rally.
2020 Election
Mail is backed up in critical Florida U.S. Postal Service district: report
The Trump administration's slowdown of U.S. Postal Service deliveries are creating problems in the key battleground state of Florida, the Miami Herald reported Friday.
"Just days before the Nov. 3 election, mail delivery is being delayed at times in a critical Florida district, South Florida’s letter carrier union chief said Friday — and extraordinary measures are being considered to alleviate the bottleneck," the newspaper reported.
"Mail that should already have been delivered has been piling up at the Princeton post office in South Miami-Dade County near Homestead, according to Mark Travers, South Florida president for the National Association of Letter Carriers. Travers said he first learned of the backup more than a week ago, on Wednesday, Oct. 21. He raised the matter in a call that Friday with other Florida mail officials, who said they would address the issue," the newspaper explained. "A week later, it appeared the backlog remained, Travers said. He has since been told that additional resources, including more trucks, would be sent to the area, and that carriers would be asked to work to their 'contractual maximum' to get the mail out."
2020 Election
National Guard ‘broke regulations’ and did not have clearance to fly over protesters in DC: report
The D.C. National Guard and the Defense Department Inspector General’s office appear to be at odds over who should take responsibility for an incident that involved two low-flying helicopters on the night of June 1.
"Two D.C. National Guard helicopters that flew low over protesters in Washington, D.C., on the night of June 1 were not properly authorized to be there — and were directed by a lieutenant colonel who was far from the scene, driving home in his car, according to an initial investigation by the D.C. National Guard," Defense One Senior National Security correspondent Katie Bo Williams reported Friday.