Devin Nunes got Trump to declassify document disputing intel consensus that Russia helped Trump in 2016

The Trump administration is pushing to declassify a document disputing the 2017 intelligence report finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to the benefit of Trump. But source speaking to Reuters say the effort is facing strong objections inside the intelligence community.

“U.S. President Donald Trump and his intelligence chief have pushed for quick declassification of a document disputing the 2017 intelligence community finding that Russia acted to help Trump get elected in 2016,” Reuters reported, citing “three U.S. government officials familiar with the matter.”

