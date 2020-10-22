Quantcast
Devin Nunes got Trump to declassify document disputing intel consensus that Russia helped Trump in 2016

6 mins ago

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News (screen grab)

The Trump administration is pushing to declassify a document disputing the 2017 intelligence report finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to the benefit of Trump. But source speaking to Reuters say the effort is facing strong objections inside the intelligence community.

“U.S. President Donald Trump and his intelligence chief have pushed for quick declassification of a document disputing the 2017 intelligence community finding that Russia acted to help Trump get elected in 2016,” Reuters reported, citing “three U.S. government officials familiar with the matter.”

White women who voted for Trump voice their regrets: ‘I didn’t know I was signing my own death warrant’

36 mins ago

October 22, 2020

White women played a large part in Donald Trump's surge to the presidency in 2016. Some of those women spoke to Al Jazeera this Thursday and explained why Trump won't be getting their vote in 2020.

Nancy Shively has been voting for Republicans since 1976. She voted for Trump in 2016 even though she wasn't a "big fan."

“Really seeing in living colour … his personality on display, it was just so clear to me how relentlessly narcissistic he is and how he was trying to pawn off responsibility on the governors instead of doing it himself,” she said, adding that when she voted for Trump, "I didn’t know I was [potentially] signing my own death warrant."

2020 Election

North Carolina man arrested after discovered with guns, explosives in plot to assassinate Joe Biden

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Alexander Hillel Treisman was arrested in late May outside of Kannapolis, North Carolina after plotting to assassinate former Vice President Joe Biden and carry out an act of terrorism, reported WBTV News.

It's the second assassination plot to kill Biden that the public is aware of this year.

