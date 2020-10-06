Quantcast
Connect with us

DHS warns white supremacy is ‘persistent and lethal threat’ — after allegedly locking down report for months

Published

1 min ago

on

White Supremacists

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the Department of Homeland Security has released a long-sought report detailing the danger posted to national security by white supremacist groups — after allegedly delaying its release for months due to clashes with the Trump White House.

“The Department of Homeland Security warned on Tuesday that violent white supremacy was the ‘most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland’ in an annual assessment that a former intelligence chief had accused the agency of withholding in deference to President Trump,” reported Zolan Kanno-Youngs. “The intelligence chief-turned-whistle-blower last month accused the department of blocking the report and directing analysts to play down the threat of violent white racism as well as Russian election interference to align the agency’s message with the president’s. But the final report appeared to do no such thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, according to the report, “Russia is the likely primary covert influence actor and purveyor of disinformation and misinformation within the homeland.”

“I am particularly concerned about white supremacist violent extremists who have been exceptionally lethal in their abhorrent, targeted attacks in recent years,” wrote acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

Trump has repeatedly been accused of being unwilling to fully condemn white supremacy. He famously claimed there were “very fine people on both sides” at the neo-Nazi demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, and told the Proud Boys to “stand by” during the first presidential debate.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have a debate’ if Trump is still positive for coronavirus

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden does not want to hold presidential debates with President Donald Trump is still infected with COVID-19.

"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

But speaking to reporters on the tarmac in Hagerstown, Trump said the debate should not occur if Trump is still positive with coronavirus.

Biden was asked if he would feel safe debating Trump.

“Well, uh, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate," Biden replied.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Successful GOP repeal of Obamacare would give the richest Americans a massive tax break: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

New research released Tuesday shows that if the Supreme Court next month sides with the Trump administration and 18 state attorneys general seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act, more than 20 million people would lose health insurance and millions more would be forced to pay more for healthcare—in the middle of a pandemic—while Big Pharma and the richest 0.1% would enjoy major tax cuts.

"The stakes in this case, always extraordinarily high"—wrote Tara Straw and Aviva Aron-Dine in one of several reports (pdf) published this week by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP)—"are even higher now amidst a global pandemic and an economic crisis that has caused more people to lose health insurance and become eligible for help from the ACA."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump just torpedoed his best hope for re-election

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Is President Donald Trump actively trying to lose the 2020 presidential election?

I don't actually believe that's what he's doing, but it would easy to get that impression.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump effectively torpedoed the ongoing congressional negotiations for a second round of stimulus funds, which were likely his best hope of turning around his re-election chances:

Here's the background: House Democrats passed a massive $3 trillion package in May that would supplement the economic assistance of the CARES Act, which aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession. The Democrats' package included an additional round of direct payments to individuals and families, unemployment insurance funds, and aide to state and local governments struggling with reduced tax revenues. Republicans in control of the Senate, however, refused to pass the bill and decided to sit on their hands, only beginning to negotiate with the Democrats at the end of July when the CARES Act funds were drying up.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE