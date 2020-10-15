Dianne Feinstein praised Lindsey Graham due to her ‘severely diminished mental capacity’: Tony Schwartz

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) continues to receive harsh criticism after praising Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham for pushing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination before the election.
Democrats have been urged to replace Feinstein — who never went to law school and has never tried a case — from her position as the ranking Democrat on the committee. If Democrats win control of the Senate in the 2020 election, Feinstein is expected to chair the committee.
ADVERTISEMENT
MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber described the clip of Feinstein praising Grahm as “just wild.”
“Mr. Chairman, I just want to thank you, this has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in and I want to thank you for your fairness and the opportunity of going back and forth. It leaves one with a lot of hopes,” Feinstein noted. “Thank you so much for your leadership.”
MSNBC analyst Tony Schwartz noted that Feinstein is 87 years old, a topic that trended on Twitter.
Schwartz said Feinstein has “severely diminished mental capacity.”
“I do believe and I think there is plenty of evidence that she is diminished mentally and that we don’t need to parse this too deeply because she wouldn’t have said it if she were thinking more clearly,” he explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
On Thursday, in a written interview with The New York Times following his release from the hospital, former New Jersey governor and Trump ally Chris Christie expressed regret that he had gone without a protective face mask at the White House.
Christie was one of many maskless attendees of the Rose Garden unveiling of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination for the Supreme Court — a gathering that is suspected to have been a "super-spreader" event for COVID-19, as several people including senators, White House staffers, and President Donald Trump himself tested positive shortly after.
The security guard working for a Denver television station will be facing a murder charge.
"A 30-year-old security guard will face a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a participant in a “Patriot Rally” in downtown Denver on Saturday, prosecutors announced Thursday," The Denver Postreports.
"If convicted, Matthew Robert Dolloff could face up to 48 years in prison in connection to the shooting, which his family’s attorney has said was an act of self-defense. Dolloff was working as a security guard for journalists at Denver television station 9News when he opened fire," the newspaper reported. "Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced she’ll formally file the charges against Dolloff on Monday. Police had arrested Dolloff on suspicion of first-degree murder."
On Thursday, Twitter was struck with an outage spanning multiple states.
According to ServicesDown.com, a spike of problems began being reported at around 4pm ET, disabling a social network that has become famous for President Donald Trump's obsession with direct interactions with the public.
In recent days, Twitter has gathered national attention for taking a new, harder line against viral fake news, blocking the spread of a New York Post story on Joe Biden's son that has been roundly criticized as inaccurate, devoid of context, and based on shaky sources. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the Trump campaign account were suspended after sharing hacked information about Biden's son as well.