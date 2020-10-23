Doctor in Trump 2020 ad is actually a Russian actress: CNBC

In a digital ad intended to paint the picture that America is bouncing back from the coronavirus, the Trump campaign used stock footage from Russia and Slovenia, CNBC reports.
The ad was live on the campaign’s Facebook page for two days earlier this month but is now inactive. The ad featured an American flag and then a scene of a tranquil field that was intended to seem like somewhere in the U.S., but the field is actually in Slovenia.
“In a face of a trial unlike any other, America is doing what we always do,” a narrator says over the footage. “We are rising to the occasion. Thanks to the bold actions of President Trump, we are on the verge of producing a Covid-19 vaccine faster than anyone thought possible.
“Together we will beat this virus,” the narrator continues as woman who appears to be a doctor appears on screen. As CNBC points out, a review of Shutterstock footage shows that the doctor “seems to come from the account of a photographer with the online name of Right Cameraman.”
“After a CNBC inquiry, Right Cameraman said in an email that the woman posing as a doctor in the clip was ‘an actress, filmed in Russia in a studio,'” CNBC reports.
