Doctors pan White House for touting Trump’s coronavirus antibodies after he was infused with them

Published

14 mins ago

on

Trump wincing in pain (Image via Twitter/@therecount)

This Wednesday, the White House released President Trump’s latest medical update. Within the update, it was noted that Trump’s lab results showed “detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies” — a detail that some doctors say is useless information since Trump was infused with those very same antibodies during the course of his treatment.

Breaking Banner

October 7, 2020

By

This Wednesday, the White House released President Trump's latest medical update. Within the update, it was noted that Trump's lab results showed "detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies" -- a detail that some doctors say is useless information since Trump was infused with those very same antibodies during the course of his treatment.

https://twitter.com/choo_ek/status/1313894807589195776

https://twitter.com/Cleavon_MD/status/1313896443246080001

https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1313895134786797568

