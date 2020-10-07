Doctors pan White House for touting Trump’s coronavirus antibodies after he was infused with them
This Wednesday, the White House released President Trump’s latest medical update. Within the update, it was noted that Trump’s lab results showed “detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies” — a detail that some doctors say is useless information since Trump was infused with those very same antibodies during the course of his treatment.
The White House doctors are bragging that Trump has in his bloodstream the very thing they infused into his bloodstream (antibodies). pic.twitter.com/YxSRW3FwRt
— Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) October 7, 2020
Of course Trump has detectable levels of antibodies, he was infused with a Regeneron Antibody Cocktail days ago. https://t.co/x4iiG2wWG6
— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) October 7, 2020
The patient had a whopping (8g) dose of a #SARSCoV2 neutralizing IgG antibody cocktail. Then they detected antibodies. You must be kidding me, Dr. Conley? pic.twitter.com/zRugBTUMe2
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 7, 2020
Congratulations on detecting antibodies in someone on antibody treatment pic.twitter.com/p3marOae45
— Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) October 7, 2020
The caveat is that we might wonder whether the monoclonal antibody experiment he partook may generate these results, rather than his own immune system.
This is a question for Regeneron.
— Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) October 7, 2020
⚠️Trump’s doctor is trying to spin the detection of the whopping dose of Regeneron’s anti-#SARSCoV2 antibodies that Trump received as evidence that Trump has developed immunity to the #coronavirus.
It’s too early for Trump to have developed his own IgG antibodies to the virus.🙄 pic.twitter.com/JSX8kxzoRG
— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) October 7, 2020