Donald Trump to be 'medevacked' to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 treatment: report

28 mins ago

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump is ending quarantine within the White House residency to travel to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus.

“President Trump is expected to be taken to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday afternoon according to two administration officials, less then 24-hours after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus,” The Washington Post reported Friday.

Via pool report, Trump is going to Walter Reed. Two sources familiar with the plan say he's expected to undergo tests.

Trump's silence in the wake of his COVID diagnoses undermines claims he's doing just fine: columnist

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

In the wake of his testing positive for coronavirus, President Trump has gone dark. Not a peep from his Twitter account, and he's nowhere to be found on his favorite news network, Fox News. According to The Atlantic's David A. Graham, that's enough reason to be suspicious of the White House's claim that he just has "mild symptoms."

Vice President Mike Pence also backed up that assertion, saying that the first couple "are both well at this time and will remain at the White House."

Graham writes that the "longer Trump stays out of view, the less anyone will take Pence’s word for it. The president has made himself such a steady presence in American lives, tweeting through every controversy, at all hours, and never missing a chance to weigh in—that the roughly 14 hours of silence (as of this writing) feel monumental."

