Donald Trump to be ‘medevacked’ to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 treatment: report

President Donald Trump is ending quarantine within the White House residency to travel to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus.

“President Trump is expected to be taken to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday afternoon according to two administration officials, less then 24-hours after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus,” The Washington Post reported Friday.

Via pool report, Trump is going to Walter Reed. Two sources familiar with the plan say he's expected to undergo tests. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

NEWS: President Trump is preparing to depart for Walter Reed Medical Center at 5:30 pm, out of an abundance of caution, following a positive Covid diagnosis Thursday evening. Breaking story from me and @jdawsey. https://t.co/ycUNFJywaV — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) October 2, 2020

White House: “President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution … the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 2, 2020

Marine One has arrived on the White House South Lawn to take President Trump to Water Reed Medical Center where is expected to remain for multiple days after COVID-19 diagnosis pic.twitter.com/qOip61lrkP — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 2, 2020

President Trump is being medevacked by MarineOne to Walter Reed. WH says it is out of abundance of caution. POTUS being given experimental Regeneron, polyclonal antibodies, which are not FDA approved re COVID. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 2, 2020