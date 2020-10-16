Donald ‘Trump is decomposing in real time’: President’s town hall meltdown mocked on social media
On Thursday, President Donald Trump answered questions at a town hall on NBC, while Joe Biden took questions at a town hall on ABC that was originally meant to be a full presidential debate before Trump pulled out of it.
Commenters on social media ridiculed the president’s performance, with many agreeing the night was a disaster for him.
Many people are saying President Trump couldn’t handle more than an hour of questions at his town hall.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 16, 2020
After an hour the candidates appear… wait…Trump is done?!! Left the building already.? @JoeBiden is still holding his town hall? Talking to voters? Answering questions? Sorry @realDonaldTrump you may call him Sleepy Joe, but we know who’s got the stamina! #TownHalls
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 16, 2020
The only good thing about these two competing town hall events is that they show how much Biden is held to a different standard as an actual rational human being while Trump just has to get through an hour without lighting a bucket of mice on fire
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020
I wasn’t pleased about this event, but it turns out that this whole @NBCNews town hall is proving to be a long commercial for Biden, not Trump.
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 16, 2020
the reason this town hall is a disaster for Trump is he treats every questioner as if they are attacking him, and spends his time shouting at them
— b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 16, 2020
Trump demanding NBC give him his own town hall tonight may go down in history as the worst campaign decision since Mike Dukakis went full acorn-helmet with his tank photo.#TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/lrTrj6Qrug
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 16, 2020
I know I was supposed to boycott @MSNBC Trump town hall, but I couldn’t help myself, and it’s awesome. Trump is decomposing in real time, and I’m on my 2nd edible.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 16, 2020
Me. Laffy: If Trump gets bigger ratings on his town hall, it’ll be because more people want to watch a car crash than a guy parallel parking his Prius.
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) October 16, 2020
This Trump town hall is a fucking disaster for him.
He just refused to denounce QAnon and now he’s having a meltdown.
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 16, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump This town hall is another Trump debacle. Trump sounds crazy and seems very hyper. The blizzard of lies and delusion is coming to its’ end. This fool will be fired by the American people.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 16, 2020
2020 Election
NBC’s Savannah Guthrie praised for explosive Trump town hall for two big reasons
NBC's Savannah Guthrie is being praised for her performance during President Donald Trump's Town Hall for two doing two interesting things many journalist have not done while interviewing the president.
Following the president's town hall, viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions. Many Twitter users commended Guthrie for not moving on to her next question without pushing for an answer. She also pushed back multiple times with further inquires when Trump attempted to dodge offering a direct answer to her questions, making an effort to hold the president accountable.
Even when the president aimed to downplay some of his actions, spew one of his baseless statistics, or allude to conspiracy theories to support his claims, Guthrie was not having it.
2020 Election
Embarrassed by their president: Trump’s most reliable voter base is fleeing him at an alarming rate
According to a report from MSNBC, the single largest segment of Donald Trump's base -- non-college-educated white men -- are fleeing the president's camp at an alarming rate and admitting that they have become embarrassed by his actions and his bullying.
In interviews with MSNBC's Liz Plank, many stated that they are remaining in the Republican Party -- or called themselves "recovering Republicans' -- but added they want nothing to do with the current top of the ticket.
2020 Election
Combative Trump insists pandemic almost over, Biden says he did ‘nothing’
President Donald Trump delivered a combative defense on Thursday of his Covid-19 response while election challenger Joe Biden -- offering a glaring contrast in style in a rival town hall -- accused him of doing "nothing" to end the pandemic.
The dueling appearances, scheduled at the same time on rival television networks, showed Biden giving unflashy, empathetic, often in-depth answers to voters in the audience, while Trump delivered a fiery, sometimes agitated defense of his presidency.
Trump, who trails in the polls ahead of the November 3 election, was especially under pressure about the coronavirus that has killed over 217,000 Americans and inflicted deep economic damage.