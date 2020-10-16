Quantcast
Donald ‘Trump is decomposing in real time’: President’s town hall meltdown mocked on social media

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing on September 7, 2020. (Screenshot)

On Thursday, President Donald Trump answered questions at a town hall on NBC, while Joe Biden took questions at a town hall on ABC that was originally meant to be a full presidential debate before Trump pulled out of it.

Commenters on social media ridiculed the president’s performance, with many agreeing the night was a disaster for him.

