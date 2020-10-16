Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump is now openly campaigning against following the science during a pandemic

Published

25 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Georgia (screengrab).

President Donald Trump on Friday escalated his war on science during a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia.

Trump suggested he would ignore the advice of Dr. Tony Fauci if he were advised to close down America — and bashed Joe Biden for saying he would follow the science.

“But Biden will close your classrooms and you know that,” Trump alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He actually said the other day he’ll follow science. So that means if Fauci says ‘close up the country,’ he’s gonna close up the country? It’s not going to happen,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Niece of Osama bin Laden complains about Trump’s unpopularity on Fox News

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

The niece of Osama bin Laden on Friday complained about the response she has received after endorsing President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Tucker Carlson interviewed bin Laden after claiming he does not know the definition of white supremacy.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1317258403488563200

"I find it quite interesting that in certain, elitist circles I've encountered, that I faced so much arrogance and vulgarity for stating my beliefs, my support for the president and it's unlike anything I've experience before," bin Laden said.

Noor bin Laden is on Tucker to complain about how hard it is to be a Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/iPYCwVn3gz

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump is now openly campaigning against follow the science during a pandemic

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday escalated his war on science during a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia.

Trump suggested he would ignore the advice of Dr. Tony Fauci if he were advised to close down America -- and bashed Joe Biden for saying he would follow the science.

"But Biden will close your classrooms and you know that," Trump alleged.

"He actually said the other day he'll follow science. So that means if Fauci says 'close up the country,' he's gonna close up the country? It's not going to happen," Trump said.

"He actually said the other day he'll follow science. So that means if Fauci says 'close up the country,' he's gonna close up the country?" -- Trump admits his approach to the coronavirus isn't led by science pic.twitter.com/O2pIif2gW2

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump whines that he may lose 2020 election: ‘Maybe I’ll have to leave the country’

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

During his campaign rally in Georgia Friday night, President Donald J. Trump threatened to "leave the country" if he should lose the 2020 presidential election to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Raw Story's Matthew Chapman reported last week that Trump's tax records revealed a few giant surprises.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE