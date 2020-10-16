Donald Trump is now openly campaigning against following the science during a pandemic

President Donald Trump on Friday escalated his war on science during a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia.

Trump suggested he would ignore the advice of Dr. Tony Fauci if he were advised to close down America — and bashed Joe Biden for saying he would follow the science.

“But Biden will close your classrooms and you know that,” Trump alleged.

“He actually said the other day he’ll follow science. So that means if Fauci says ‘close up the country,’ he’s gonna close up the country? It’s not going to happen,” Trump said.

"He actually said the other day he'll follow science. So that means if Fauci says 'close up the country,' he's gonna close up the country?" — Trump admits his approach to the coronavirus isn't led by science pic.twitter.com/O2pIif2gW2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2020

As of October 12, national forecasts predict 3,400 to 7,100 new #COVID19 deaths will be reported during the week ending November 7. These forecasts predict 229,000 to 240,000 total COVID-19 deaths in the United States by November 7. More: https://t.co/Ft6cgmaMPX pic.twitter.com/yvyfpkBtTH — CDC (@CDCgov) October 16, 2020