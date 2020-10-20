Donald Trump Jr.: Biden already had a chance to ‘fix’ racism because Obama is Black
Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday argued that former Vice President Joe Biden should have solved racial tensions when there was an African-American president.
At a campaign event in Pennsylvania, the president’s son responded after a member of the audience called Biden a “racist.”
“Well, he is,” Trump agreed. “He was best friends with every segregationist ever to walk the halls of Congress.”
“But he’s going to fix those issues now, right?” he added sarcastically. “Now he’s going to fix racial tensions in America. Why did you wait 47 years, Joe? You know, if you really cared, if you thought it was something you were going to campaign on, maybe you would have utilized, I don’t know, your 38 years in the United States Senate.”
Trump added: “How about if you really wanted to do something about the issue — because this is what I would have done. Now, I have a brain but maybe it’s different. But if I really cared about the issue I would have maybe utilized my eight years as vice president to the first African-American president.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
WATCH: Former Trump voters explain what sent them over the edge — and got them to back Biden
HuffPost reporter Daniel Marans talked with voters Tuesday outside the Luzerne County building in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, ahead of President Donald J. Trump's rally in the state. The line for early voting was about an hour long with most of the queue being held inside. Marans reported that, "People also have questions/requests. But you can drop off a pre-completed absentee ballot in the blue box."
2020 Election
Trump declared war on mail-in voting — he ended up shooting himself in the foot
Donald Trump's war on mail-in voting seems, like many of his schemes to steal the election, to be backfiring.
As much as he may publicly deny it, Trump knows he's unpopular and cannot win a free and fair election. So he has determined that the best way to hang onto power is to keep as many Americans from voting as possible. Since nearly the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has been waging war against mail-in ballots, which many millions of Americans are using this year in order to avoid crowded and unsafe polling places.
2020 Election
WATCH: Lincoln Project targets Pennsylvania voters with devastating new ad as Trump visits the state
In a new ad released Tuesday for The Lincoln Project, the narrator says, "There's mourning in Pennsylvania. Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. Praising China's response instead of heeding the warnings, then blaming them to cover his own failures."
The ad continues, "With the economy in shambles, people in Pennsylvania are still out of work. One of the worst economies in decades."
The ad was released on the same day President Donald J. Trump planned to visit the state.
Watch the video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUtFHhd9G5k