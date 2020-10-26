Donald Trump Jr. says COVID death rate is ‘good stuff’ that ‘shouldn’t end your life’
Ignoring the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, Donald Trump Jr. argued on Monday that people “shouldn’t end your life” due to COVID-19.
The president’s son made the remarks at a campaign event in Lake Township, Ohio where he claimed that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would “lock down the country forever.”
“If you’re susceptible, you take reasonable precautions,” he opined. “If you’re young and you don’t, you’ve got to live.”
“They don’t understand that,” Trump continued. “They don’t talk about the death rate plummeting or any of the good stuff. They just say, ‘Well, the infection rate is up.'”
He pointed out that his own father tested positive for COVID.
“Seventy-four-year-old guy,” Trump said of the president. “Eats a little bit too much McDonald’s.”
“He walked out in what? Two days?” he said. “I don’t know. It doesn’t mean you don’t have to take it seriously. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take reasonable precautions. But it probably means you shouldn’t end your life, you’re job, your kids’ schools forever!”
2020 Election
2020 Election
2020 Election
