Donald Trump Jr. throws a fit after NPR says not to ‘waste our time’ on Hunter Biden ‘distractions’
Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday lashed out at NPR after its public editor called an attempt to smear Joe Biden’s son a waste of time.
The statement from NPR’s public editor was shared on Twitter by the radio outlet on Thursday.
Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf
— NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020
The tweet noted that readers have not “seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story.”
“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories,” NPR’s statement said, “and we don’t want to waste our listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”
Donald Trump Jr. reacted by calling to “defund NPR.”
“American taxpayer dollars should not be out there being utilized to push false propaganda and cover up for Joe Biden’s corruption!” he exclaimed on Twitter.
“It’s been corroborated with a third-party witness who is on the emails what a disgrace NPR has become,” Trump added.
