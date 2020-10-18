Dr. Anthony Fauci was ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump caught COVID at the Rose Garden superspreader event

In an interview that aired on 60 Minutes Sunday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he wasn’t surprised that President Donald J. Trump became ill with COVID-19 following the superspreader Rose Garden event at the White House.

“Absolutely not,” Fauci answered. “I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people and almost nobody wearing a mask.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauci’s reaction to the televised event was one of shock and surprise, however.

“When I saw that on TV,” Fauci said, covering his face with his hands, “I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that. That’s got to be a problem.”

Watch the video below.