Dr. Fauci refutes Trump’s false claim that seasonal flu is as deadly as COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci has joined a growing number of health experts refuting President Donald Trump’s demonstrably false claim that coronavirus is “far less lethal” than the common flu.Speaking during a Cornell University event Tuesday, the government’s top infectious disease expert said the potential for what COVID-19 can do is “very, very much different from influenza.”“You don’t get a pandemic that kills a million people and it isn’t even over yet within influenza,” he told NBC News’ Kate Snow at the virtual event. “So it is not correct to say it’s the same as flu. It has some overlapping sympt…
Doctors pan White House for touting Trump’s coronavirus antibodies after he was infused with them
This Wednesday, the White House released President Trump's latest medical update. Within the update, it was noted that Trump's lab results showed "detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies" -- a detail that some doctors say is useless information since Trump was infused with those very same antibodies during the course of his treatment.
https://twitter.com/choo_ek/status/1313894807589195776
https://twitter.com/Cleavon_MD/status/1313896443246080001
https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1313895134786797568
Medical expert says Trump still has ‘a significant chance of dying’ after his doctor says president is feeling great
Chairman of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, Robert Wachter, appeared on CNN Wednesday to debunk the myth that President Donald J. Trump is "feeling great" after his hospitalization and eventual return home to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center. In fact, the overarching message from Wachter was the exact opposite: Trump may have "a significant chance of dying" with his COVID-19 viral load.
‘How their rotten system works’: Global billionaire wealth surged to record $10.2 trillion amid COVID-19 catastrophe
While Covid-19 has taken the lives of over one million people across the globe and exacerbated economic precarity for millions more, the combined wealth held by the world's 2,189 billionaires has skyrocketed—increasing by 27.5% between April and July 2020 and reaching a record high of $10.2 trillion.
"Billionaire wealth equates to a fortune almost impossible to spend over multiple lifetimes of absolute luxury."—Luke Hilyard, High Pay CentreThe surge in billionaires' wealth in the midst of a calamitous pandemic is captured in Riding the Storm: Market Turbulence Accelerates Diverging Fortunes, a report (pdf) published by Swiss bank UBS and consultancy firm PwC on Wednesday.