Dr. Sanjay Gupta tells Trump to go back to isolation and stop infecting people

President Donald Trump went into the Oval Office today instead of staying in isolation upstairs in the White House residence. It’s something that Dr. Sanjay Gupta said is endangering people’s lives.

Already 19 members of the White House staff have contracted COVID-19, leaving the West Wing dark and quiet as people left the building, went into quarantine or have already been diagnosed as being COVID-positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dr. Gupta wondered why the president’s doctors won’t reveal Trump’s chest X-rays to indicate if he has COID-related pneumonia. His doctors also note revealing when the last time Trump tested negative or what drugs he is taking. Trump may be still taking the steroid that can prematurely make people feel like they are Superman long before they’re actually well.

“He should be in isolation. That is pretty clear,” said Dr. Gupta. “Regardless of whether president or anybody, if you have coronavirus, there are all sorts of timelines in this sort of thing. It’s not an exact science but at least ten days after people start having symptoms is typically the infectious sort of period. They have got to assume that he has the virus, he is shedding the virus, so he is putting, you know, those people who are going to be at risk. Is he wearing a mask? Is there additional ventilation inside there? Are there people within close proximity? Are they wearing personal protective equipment and do they know how to wear it properly?”

He explained that if the mask doesn’t fit tightly against one’s face the virus can still creep in or out.

“He, obviously, shouldn’t be in the office,” he continued. “We have been telling people for months if you come back with a positive diagnosis of this you need to be in isolation and the same advice for the president as well.”

Tapper noted that the only reason Trump may want to keep such information quiet is if the update on Trump’s health is worse than the spin the White House can come up with.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below: