Dr. Sanjay Gupta tells Trump to go back to isolation and stop infecting people

Published

1 min ago

on

Jake Tapper and Sanjay Gupta appear on CNN (screen grab)

President Donald Trump went into the Oval Office today instead of staying in isolation upstairs in the White House residence. It’s something that Dr. Sanjay Gupta said is endangering people’s lives.

Already 19 members of the White House staff have contracted COVID-19, leaving the West Wing dark and quiet as people left the building, went into quarantine or have already been diagnosed as being COVID-positive.

Briefing CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dr. Gupta wondered why the president’s doctors won’t reveal Trump’s chest X-rays to indicate if he has COID-related pneumonia. His doctors also note revealing when the last time Trump tested negative or what drugs he is taking. Trump may be still taking the steroid that can prematurely make people feel like they are Superman long before they’re actually well.

“He should be in isolation. That is pretty clear,” said Dr. Gupta. “Regardless of whether president or anybody, if you have coronavirus, there are all sorts of timelines in this sort of thing. It’s not an exact science but at least ten days after people start having symptoms is typically the infectious sort of period. They have got to assume that he has the virus, he is shedding the virus, so he is putting, you know, those people who are going to be at risk. Is he wearing a mask? Is there additional ventilation inside there? Are there people within close proximity? Are they wearing personal protective equipment and do they know how to wear it properly?”

He explained that if the mask doesn’t fit tightly against one’s face the virus can still creep in or out.

“He, obviously, shouldn’t be in the office,” he continued. “We have been telling people for months if you come back with a positive diagnosis of this you need to be in isolation and the same advice for the president as well.”

Tapper noted that the only reason Trump may want to keep such information quiet is if the update on Trump’s health is worse than the spin the White House can come up with.

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The geopolitical implications of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

America’s national security officials are on alert and global markets shook at least briefly – following the announcement that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

As someone who studies the U.S.‘s image, I am curious about the geopolitical implications of the leader of the free world falling victim to the pandemic, and how America’s allies, adversaries and others might use this moment, or ones in the weeks and months ahead, to their advantage.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Why the US vice presidential debate matters more now than ever before

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

In many ways, a vice president’s most important constitutional duty is simply to stay alive. Beyond breaking ties in the US Senate, the vice president essentially has no real constitutional duties beyond replacing a deceased or incapacitated president.

Such matters of life or death could not weigh heavier in the upcoming presidential election, which features the oldest candidates of all time — President Donald Trump is 74 and his opponent, Joe Biden, is 77.

And Trump, as we all know, was hospitalised in recent days after contracting COVID-19 — and, according to his doctor, is still not “out of the woods” when it comes to making a full recovery.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Accomplished physician begs White House to ‘just come clean’ on Trump’s health after offering ‘contradictory’ updates

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Dr. Ashish Jha responded to an update from President Trump's doctors who said he's been "symptom free" from coronavirus for 24-hours.

According to Jha, "all of this is very confusing."

"I wish they would just come clean and explain what's going on with the President," he said, adding that the updates regarding Trump's health are "certainly contradictory."

"There was a lot of evasiveness over the weekend ... and the failure to tell us when he [last tested negative for coronavirus] is confusing because, why are they keeping that?" he said. "It's really important information, it would be helpful for contact tracing, letting people who might have been exposed."

Continue Reading
 
 
