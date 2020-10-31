Dr. Tony Fauci comes clean on Trump’s pandemic response: America ‘could not possibly be positioned more poorly’

The nation’s leading infectious-disease expert gave a blunt assessment’s of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 failures in a bombshell new interview with The Washington Post.

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Fauci told the newspaper. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

Fauci warned America could exceed 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day and called for an “abrupt change” in responding to the pandemic.

“Fauci’s blunt warnings come as Trump has rallied in states and cities experiencing record surges in infections and hospitalizations in a last-ditch effort to convince voters he has successfully managed the pandemic. He has held maskless rallies with thousands of supporters, often in violation of local health mandates,” the newspaper explained.

Fauci also had harsh words for Dr. Scott Atlas, the controversial neuroradiologist who reportedly has the ear of the president on the pandemic.

“I have real problems with that guy,” Fauci said. “He’s a smart guy who’s talking about things that I believe he doesn’t have any real insight or knowledge or experience in. He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn’t make any sense.”

The White House blasted Dr. Fauci for speaking to the newspaper.

“It’s unacceptable and breaking with all norms for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force and someone who has praised President Trump’s actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said. “As a member of the Task Force, Dr. Fauci has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy, but he’s not done that, instead choosing to criticize the President in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the President’s opponent — exactly what the American people have come to expect from The Swamp.”

Fauci spoke bluntly with @jdawsey1 & me abt the difficult winter ahead, the diminishing influence of the task force, how he and Birx rarely see the president and the administration's response. "We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation." https://t.co/kEmUOB9WSn — Yasmeen Abutaleb (@yabutaleb7) October 31, 2020