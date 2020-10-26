Early voting to be hit by heavy rain and flooding as Hurricane Zeta barrels towards the Gulf Coast
Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall near Louisiana’s border with Mississippi on Wednesday evening as campaigns work to get supporters to the polls and convince any undecided voters to back their candidate.
“Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge are possible along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches are in effect,” the National Hurricane Center warned.
“Between Tuesday night and Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected from portions of the central Gulf Coast into the southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic states near and in advance of Zeta. This rainfall will lead to flash, urban, small stream, and minor river flooding,” the center explained.
10 PM CDT Key Messages: Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge continue in parts of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico as #Zeta nears landfall. Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches in effect for portions of the northern Gulf Coast. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oNXhBszzSz
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 27, 2020
Live view from Cancún as Hurricane #Zeta hits Yucatán Peninsula. https://t.co/ZX7rMzzXfL pic.twitter.com/pYrVOYfor4
— BuzzFeed Storm (@BuzzFeedStorm) October 27, 2020
TROPICAL UPDATE: #HurricaneZeta is moving closer to the Yucatan Peninsula this evening, seen here in this visible/#lightning composite loop from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ #Zeta is the 11th hurricane in this extraordinary Atlantic hurricane season. Latest: https://t.co/VTAp4gGkHs pic.twitter.com/HH1A3SmEsS
— NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) October 27, 2020
2020 Election
Lincoln Project releases harrowing new video of the future if Trump wins re-election
The Lincoln Project, the group of former top GOP strategists seeking to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, released another new video on Monday evening.
Unlike other videos, the latest release did not feature Trump saying crazy things. Instead, it is more like a 60-second short film.
It features a mother listening to election night returns. She goes into her son's bedroom and lovingly awakens him.
"Hey honey, you asked me to wake you and tell you what happened in the election," she says.
"Who won?" the child asked.
"Trump," she replied. "Trump won."
2020 Election
Twitter again takes action against Trump for lying about mail-in ballots
On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted yet another false claim about mail-in ballots, and implicitly called for throwing out any ballots that have not been received by November 3rd even if they were postmarked before that date.
Twitter took action against the president's false statement, hiding it behind a warning that it "might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process."
The social network has previously limited other tweets from the president, including those giving false information about the COVID-19 pandemic and one that appeared to glorify the shooting of civil rights protesters.
2020 Election
‘They’ve rigged the courts’: Democrats rip ‘illegitimate nominee’ Amy Coney Barrett — and McConnell’s ‘sham of a process’
The United States Senate on Monday confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.
Fifty-two Republicans voted to confirm, while Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) joined all Democrats in voting no, resulting in a 52-48 outcome.
Judge Barrett will participate in a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House on Monday evening and will be officially sworn in as Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday morning.
Democrats had harsh words about the process.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NY) ripped the "illegitimate nominee rushed through an illegitimate process."