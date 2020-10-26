Early voting to be hit by heavy rain and flooding as Hurricane Zeta barrels towards the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall near Louisiana’s border with Mississippi on Wednesday evening as campaigns work to get supporters to the polls and convince any undecided voters to back their candidate.

“Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge are possible along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches are in effect,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

“Between Tuesday night and Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected from portions of the central Gulf Coast into the southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic states near and in advance of Zeta. This rainfall will lead to flash, urban, small stream, and minor river flooding,” the center explained.

10 PM CDT Key Messages: Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge continue in parts of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico as #Zeta nears landfall. Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches in effect for portions of the northern Gulf Coast. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oNXhBszzSz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 27, 2020

TROPICAL UPDATE: #HurricaneZeta is moving closer to the Yucatan Peninsula this evening, seen here in this visible/#lightning composite loop from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ #Zeta is the 11th hurricane in this extraordinary Atlantic hurricane season. Latest: https://t.co/VTAp4gGkHs pic.twitter.com/HH1A3SmEsS — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) October 27, 2020