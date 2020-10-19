Quantcast
Connect with us

Embattled GOP senator called ‘honey’ and ‘darling’ by Donald Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump, Martha McSally -- ABC News screeshot

At President Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Monday, he called up Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), one of the most vulnerable incumbents fighting for re-election in November — and referred to her as “honey” and “darling.”

“Martha McSally is here. She’s saving your Second Amendment,” said Trump. “She’s been a great, great senator. Martha, come here, honey. She’s been a great, great senator. And just go out and vote for Martha McSally. Save your Second Amendment. Save your Second Amendment. Thank you, darling. She’s done a great job, and she’s a worker, and she’s a great fighter pilot. They told me all about her, some of the pilots, they said she was a great fighter pilot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Embattled GOP senator called ‘honey’ and ‘darling’ by Donald Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

At President Donald Trump's rally in Arizona on Monday, he called up Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), one of the most vulnerable incumbents fighting for re-election in November — and referred to her as "honey" and "darling."

"Martha McSally is here. She's saving your Second Amendment," said Trump. "She's been a great, great senator. Martha, come here, honey. She's been a great, great senator. And just go out and vote for Martha McSally. Save your Second Amendment. Save your Second Amendment. Thank you, darling. She's done a great job, and she's a worker, and she's a great fighter pilot. They told me all about her, some of the pilots, they said she was a great fighter pilot."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump makes up new conspiracy theory — that Hunter Biden is a prescription drug ‘middle man’

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

In an attempt to disparage his Democratic candidate's son, President Donald J. Trump referred to Hunter Biden as the "middle man" of drugs.

"...never hear middle women. We'll make it politically correct, they're middle men. These guys are so rich. Who are they? I bet you Hunter gets a piece of the action," Trump said. "Hunter Biden is a middle man on top of everything else. He gets it from China and Ukraine and three and $3.5 million from Moscow and, on top of everything else, he's a middle man. I bet he is. He probably gets a piece of the action."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DOJ argues Trump’s denial that he raped E Jean Carroll was an official presidential act: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

On Monday, according to The New York Times, the Department of Justice argued in court that they have cause to act as President Donald Trump's defense against advice columnist E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit — because the president's denial that he raped her was in his capacity as president of the United States, not as an individual.

"Ms. Carroll has said that Mr. Trump raped her in a department store two decades ago and then falsely denied the attack, branding her a liar and harming her reputation," reported Benjamin Weiser and Alan Feuer. "But Justice Department lawyers say that even though the allegation concerns an incident that occurred decades before Mr. Trump became president, his denial was still an official act because he 'addressed matters relating to his fitness for office as part of an official White House response to press inquiries.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE