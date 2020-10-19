Embattled GOP senator called ‘honey’ and ‘darling’ by Donald Trump

At President Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Monday, he called up Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), one of the most vulnerable incumbents fighting for re-election in November — and referred to her as “honey” and “darling.”

“Martha McSally is here. She’s saving your Second Amendment,” said Trump. “She’s been a great, great senator. Martha, come here, honey. She’s been a great, great senator. And just go out and vote for Martha McSally. Save your Second Amendment. Save your Second Amendment. Thank you, darling. She’s done a great job, and she’s a worker, and she’s a great fighter pilot. They told me all about her, some of the pilots, they said she was a great fighter pilot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: