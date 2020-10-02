Embattled GOP senator tests positive for COVID — only 32 days before Election Day

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), who is currently being challenged by U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came Friday following President Donald J. Trump’s admission to Walter Reed Hospital. Tillis and Trump were in close quarters at the White House Saturday. He met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday.

“Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive,” Tillis said in a statement Friday. “I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with.”

The statement continued, “Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing.”

The full statement is below.

BREAKING — Sen Thom Tillis also tests positive for covid-19, his office says. Tillis is also a member of the Judiciary Committee, was at the White House SCOTUS event Saturday, met with Barrett on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FMGFWkOiFA — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 3, 2020

In the past 24 hours, the total of confirmed cases now includes President Trump, the first lady, a senior White House aide, two Republican senators who sit on the judiciary committee and the head of the University of Notre Dame. All have links to Saturday's White House event. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 3, 2020

I'm wishing @SenThomTillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family. Because I was with Senator Tillis recently on the debate stage, I will also get tested. — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) October 3, 2020