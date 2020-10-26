Embattled Texas AG Ken Paxton may face 2020 primary — from George P. Bush: report
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will “keep all options open” about a potential bid for attorney general in 2022 as current Attorney General Ken Paxton grapples with a mutiny from his senior staff and the spectre of a criminal investigation, a senior adviser for Bush said Monday.
“Several donors have asked Commissioner Bush to consider running for Attorney General in 2022 in light of the recent allegations about that office,” Ash Wright, a senior political adviser for Bush, said in a statement to The Texas Tribune. “Commissioner Bush has always said he will ‘keep all options open’ and that remains his policy. Like many conservative leaders around the state, he is very concerned about the allegations regarding Paxton.”
Bush, son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush, is the only member of the well-known Republican family to currently hold office, though a cousin, Pierce Bush, ran unsuccessfully this year for the GOP nomination in Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. He was elected in 2014 to oversee the Texas General Land Office, a statewide position.
Ian Prior, a political spokesman for Paxton, said the attorney general — who has called the aides’ allegations false — “is absolutely planning on running again, is looking forward to winning a third term and is never going to stop fighting for the people of Texas.”
The Bush aide’s statement was first published by the website Texas Scorecard, which is affiliated with the hardline conservative group Empower Texans.
Seven top aides to Paxton weeks ago alerted law enforcement to potential criminal violations including bribery and abuse of office. The allegations are tied to a Paxton political donor, Nate Paul, whose interests, aides say, Paxton used his office to serve. Paxton hired an inexperienced outside attorney to vet a complaint Paul made against top state and federal law enforcement authorities and intervened, under unusual circumstances, in a lawsuit that involved Paul.
“It would be a violation of our own public responsibilities and ethical obligations to stand by while the significant power and resources of the Texas Attorney General’s Office are used to serve the interests of a private citizen bent on impeding a federal investigation into his own alleged wrongdoing and advancing his own financial interests,” the aides aides wrote in an Oct. 7 email to Paxton obtained by The Texas Tribune. “We urge you to end this course of conduct immediately.”
Paxton has dismissed the aides as “rogue employees” and has said he will not resign his office.
Several top Texas republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, have called the allegations against Paxton concerning, but held off on saying more, saying they await the results of an investigation. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican who once served as Paxton’s top aide in the attorney general’s office, has called on his former boss to resign.
Texas Republicans have also — albeit more subtly — distanced themselves from the current Paxton scandal by returning donations from Paul, the donor at the center of the allegations. A spokesperson for Bush told The Dallas Morning News earlier this month that Bush would “fully return” a $2,500 donation Paul contributed in 2018. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Roy made similar assurances.
Weeks after they leveled the allegations against Paxton, only one of the seven whistleblowers is currently working at the agency. Two have been placed on leave, two were fired, and two have resigned. Darren McCarty, a top aide who oversaw many of the agency’s highest-profile and most complicated cases, resigned Monday, the Dallas Morning News first reported. McCarty confirmed his resignation to The Texas Tribune but declined to comment further.
Disclosure: The Texas General Land Office has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism.
CNN
Trump has become ‘The Incredible Shrinking President’ as Americans tune him out: Pennsylvania AG
On Monday, Pennsylvania's Democratic Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, hit back at President Donald Trump's threats that he would be "watching" the state for signs of voter fraud.
"What's your response to the president, who made those allegations without any evidence at all in your state?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"He says he's watching, about the only thing I have seen here in Pennsylvania is that Donald Trump has gone 0-5 in court challenges against us here," said Shapiro. "Court challenges where he has alleged widespread voter fraud, and yet never was able to back it up with a shred of evidence. That's why courts have dismissed these baseless lawsuits that he's filed. Apparently, now that he's lost in court time and time again, he's gone into the public square to spin a tale and tell these lies and attack our governor."
COVID-19
COVID-19 causes some patients’ immune systems to attack their own bodies — and can worsen the illness
Across the world, immunologists who retooled their labs to join the fight against SARS-CoV-2 are furiously trying to explain why some people get so sick while others recover unscathed. The pace is dizzying, but some clear trends have emerged.
One area of focus has been the production of antibodies – powerful proteins capable of disabling and killing invading pathogens like viruses. Of great concern has been the sporadic identification of so-called autoreactive antibodies that, instead of targeting disease causing microbes, target the tissues of individuals suffering from severe cases of COVID-19.
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Kayleigh McEnany called Biden a ‘man of the people’ who connects better with the ‘middle class’ than Trump
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is a loyal mouthpiece for President Donald Trump, both in presidential policy and against his political opponents in the election campaign. She has echoed Trump's attacks on Joe Biden, calling him a "radical socialist" and using monikers like "Sleepy."
But on Monday, CNN unearthed audio of McEnany from 2015 during an interview on New York AM970, in which she offered a very different view.
"I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe a Trump on the other side," said McEnany. "Because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle class voters. Feeling like — coming off as human. His gaffes — as much as we make fun of them — to a certain extent they make him look human. So not, since he's likable."