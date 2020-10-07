Emergency room doc deflates Trump’s claim: ‘Healthy one day, dead a week or two later’
In an opinion piece for The New York Times Wednesday titled, “My patients can’t take Trump’s advice,” emergency room doctor
“My patients are genuinely afraid,” wrote Davidson. “That fear didn’t come from CNN or ‘fake news.’ Nor did it come from Dr. Anthony Fauci. My patients’ fears come from the fact that they can’t breathe.”
Davidson continued, “The people who come to my hospital seeking care are largely underserved with underlying conditions. As they struggled and wheezed, they may have thought of their own mortality in the context of the more than 211,000 lives cut short — too many in their prime, healthy one day, dead a week or two later.”
Davidson has worked in his small community in rural west Michigan for nearly 20 years.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Following his story, Davidson posted the video below on Twitter, writing, “After a long ER shift where nearly half my patients had alarming #COVID19 signs and symptoms (chest pain, shortness of breath, vomiting, high fevers, hypoxia) this is how it feels to see the president triumphantly declare the virus to be no big deal.”
After a long ER shift where nearly half my patients had alarming #COVID19 signs and symptoms (chest pain, shortness of breath, vomiting, high fevers, hypoxia) this is how it feels to see the president triumphantly declare the virus to be no big deal: pic.twitter.com/hN9NqJQ3Yu
— Dr. Rob Davidson #WearAMask (@DrRobDavidson) October 5, 2020
New England Journal of Medicine calls on US leadership to be voted out over pandemic response
On Wednesday, CNN reported that the New England Journal of Medicine, the nation's foremost medical journal, called for U.S. leadership to resign over the COVID-19 pandemic response — an unprecedented move for the apolitical publication.
The editorial does not endorse a candidate, but singles out the Trump administration's failures.
"This crisis has produced a test of leadership. With no good options to combat a novel pathogen, countries were forced to make hard choices about how to respond," said the editorial. "Here in the United States, our leaders have failed that test. They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy."
GOP Senate nominee leaves the campaign trail for COVID-19 quarantine: report
Republicans got more bad news in their efforts to maintain control of the U.S. Senate in the 2020 election.
"Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis will self-quarantine and get tested again for COVID after exposure this week to a person who tested positive on Wednesday," the Star Tribune reported Wednesday.
Lewis is challenging Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).
“Congressman Lewis is currently feeling fine and displaying no symptoms,” read a campaign statement. “All campaign staffers who were in contact with congressman Lewis since Monday are also self-quarantining and will be tested.”