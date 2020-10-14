Quantcast
Connect with us

Employees livid at NBC after network ‘rewards’ Trump’s debate withdrawal with solo town hall: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump appears at NBC promotional event (NBC)

Staffers at NBC, CNBC and MSNBC were said to be angry this week after learning that President Donald Trump was offered the opportunity to hold a solo town hall event.

NBC announced on Wednesday that the network will host a 90-minute town hall event for Trump opposite a similar event for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, which will air on ABC.

The event was only scheduled after a debate with Biden was cancelled because the president, who tested positive for COVID-19, refused to participate virtually.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporter Yashar Ali said that he had been contacted by “over a dozen” staffers at NBC and its sister networks.

“I’ve heard from over a dozen NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC sources (talent and staff) and the frustration with and anger toward their employer for scheduling a town hall against Biden is palpable,” Ali revealed.

Others on Twitter also lashed out at NBC for “rewarding” Trump with a 90-minute event.

Read some of the responses below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Disturbing evidence emerges that Amy Coney Barrett is willing to bend the law to benefit Republicans

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

Amy Coney Barrett’s involvement in the court fight over the 2000 presidential election, when she was a member of George W. Bush’s legal team, shows she is willing to bend the law to benefit Republican candidates, says Mother Jones reporter Ari Berman. “That’s what’s so disturbing about Amy Coney Barrett, because that’s exactly what President Trump wants to do right now,” says Berman. “He wants a justice who will rule his way on the vote count, no matter what the facts or the law actually says.” Berman also looks at challenges voters are facing nationwide as early voting is underway from Georgia to Arizona, where the Pascua Yaqui Tribe filed a lawsuit Monday to reinstate the only early in-person voting site on the reservation, which was shut down in 2018.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

There are major holes in Trump lawyer’s latest scheme to smear the Bidens: Impeachment attorney

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

The House Democrats' impeachment attorney raised major questions about a New York Post report on Hunter Biden's dealings in Ukraine.

The New York Post reported that Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at the energy firm Burisma in 2015, which the right-wing tabloid suggests is improperly linked to the Obama administration's efforts to get a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor fired.

But attorney Daniel Goldman, who served as Democratic counsel when the House impeached President Donald Trump over his own pressure campaign on the Ukrainian government, found major flaws in the Post's report.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

At least 9 COVID infections can be traced to Trump’s MAGA rally in Minnesota

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

During the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of social distancing and protective face masks at President Donald Trump's events have made them giant Petri dishes — including a MAGA rally that was held in Bemidji, Minnesota on September 18. And according to WCCO-TV, a CBS affiliate in Minneapolis, state health officials are saying that at least nine COVID-19 infections "can be linked to" that event.

"Officials in Minnesota are worried about a spike in COVID-19 cases they're seeing in rural areas and communities that border other states," WCCO reports. "The (Minnesota) Health Department has been able to track some of those cases to Trump's campaign rally in Bemidji."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE