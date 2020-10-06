‘Enabling state voter suppression tactics,’ US Supreme Court revives GOP’s ballot witness requirement in South Carolina
The conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court late Monday largely revived a South Carolina law requiring that absentee ballots contain a witness signature, a Republican-passed mandate that could increase voters’ exposure to the coronavirus.
While overturning lower court decisions blocking the requirement, the high court’s ruling (pdf) allows for the counting of absentee ballots that have already been mailed in without witness signatures—as long as they are received by state election officials by October 7.
No justices were listed as dissenting from the ruling and right-wing Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr., and Neil Gorsuch said they would have tossed out every ballot without a witness signature, including those sent before the revival of the mandate.
“It’s the first day of the new term and the Supreme Court is already wreaking havoc,” said the African American Policy Forum. “Under this decision, South Carolina ballots that do not meet the witness requirement will still be accepted if they’re received by October 7… But the effect is clear. The Supreme Court is enabling state voter suppression tactics.”
It begins: SCOTUS reinstates South Carolina witness signature requirement for mail ballots, which is insane restriction on voting during pandemic & social distancing
This is one of 29 ways GOP making it harder to vote https://t.co/duQ3ZM8Ofb https://t.co/5nckgPcIYJ
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 6, 2020
In her ruling striking down the ballot witness requirement last month, U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs wrote that “the evidence in the record points to the conclusion that adherence to the witness requirement in November would only increase the risk of contracting Covid-19 for members of the public with underlying medical conditions, the disabled, and racial and ethnic minorities.”
The high court’s decision to reinstate the South Carolina requirement less than a month before the November 3 election comes as polling shows President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden locked in a close race in the state. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is also facing a formidable challenge from Democratic opponent Jamie Harrison, who is neck-and-neck with the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Hours before the Supreme Court’s decision, an Alaska court ruled Monday that the witness requirement for absentee ballots in its state is unconstitutional and must be waived for the upcoming election.
“Alaska voters will no longer have to worry about risking their health and well-being to exercise their fundamental right to vote this upcoming November,” Pooja Chaudhuri, an attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said in a statement. “We are glad the court has made it possible for every Alaskan to cast their ballot and have their voice heard in the safest way possible. Amidst a global pandemic, this is a huge success.”
2020 Election
Trump hopes to weaponize his own struggle with COVID-19 for the 2020 election: report
President Donald Trump is counting on his possible recovery from the coronavirus to push him across the finish line on Election Day.
The president's campaign was upended last week when he announced his COVID-19 infection, and he spent the weekend watching TV coverage of his illness while getting treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, reported The Daily Beast.
“How is it playing?” Trump repeatedly asked advisers and aides about media coverage of his diagnosis.
2020 Election
Trump looks to be in an ‘altered mental state’ from COVID-19 and his cabinet needs to step in: Morning Joe
After viewing clips of Donald Trump since he was released from Walter Reed Medical Center, MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski cautioned White House officials and Republican lawmakers they need to step in because the president is unable to think straight due to his COVID-19 infection and the medications he is on.
According to the host Scarborough, it is likely that the president's judgment is impaired and, therefore, he is putting the country in danger.
With co-host Willie Geist noting the president is on a drug that has been "linked to rare reports of grandiose delusions, psychosis, delirium and hallucinations," Scarborough jumped in.
2020 Election
‘Confusion from top to bottom’: Trump aides panic after president returns to the White House
White House staffers who have seen over three years of bullying and firings under Donald Trump are fearful what will come next now that the president has been discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center while still exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, reports Politico.
According to the report, Trump's return has become even more worrisome to staffers because senior aides to the president are not being forthcoming about the extent of Trump's illness.
"Within the White House, staffers are queasy about the ongoing lack of communication about how and when certain officials became infected," the report states. "No one knows, for instance, when Trump received his last negative test. And several aides said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was slow to address protocols for West Wing staffers after the explosion of cases. Meanwhile, staffers have continued to find out about new infections through media leaks or as aides and allies like McEnany and Christie publicly announce their own prognosis."