Eric Trump mocked for declaring ‘the polls are wrong’ — and using boater parade footage as proof
Eric Trump on Thursday tried to buck up his father’s supporters — but ended up getting brutally mocked instead.
In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Trump declared that “the polls are wrong” and posted footage of a Trump boater parade as proof.
The Trump campaign has regularly pointed to boater parades, which often feature supporters who own pricey power yachts, as evidence that they have enthusiasm on their side.
However, as many of Trump’s Twitter followers pointed out, the vast majority of Americans do not own a yacht, which means the boater parades are not likely indicative of the president’s electoral fortunes.
Check out some reactions below.
Wow… that's like 25 boats with maybe 120 people combined on them.
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 15, 2020
group therapy for maladjusted rich assholes https://t.co/NGHc8jdHzv
— kilgore trout, kiss me mr. president (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 15, 2020
An offspring of The Greatest Self-Parodist of All Time. https://t.co/VvM7aAQvN3
— Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) October 15, 2020
I didn't know flags, expensive boats and big plastic Trump effigies could vote. https://t.co/FEycs2xP1b
— Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) October 15, 2020
the working class: famous for owning yachts https://t.co/uaGN6gXExW
— evan ramen 4 life (@eeesssjjj) October 15, 2020
You're not in the Will. You're wasting your breath. https://t.co/EPn2Svfon1
— Horatio McFlabbergasted (@HMcdoolittle) October 15, 2020
Ah, yes. Working class whites can totally afford yachts. https://t.co/SIKfB68cMw
— strategy consultant (@jpgarcia210) October 15, 2020
They keep on talking about the boats and how it shows Trump is winning. How many people do they think own boats? https://t.co/RLIPZmeOw8
— Craig (@CHinYYC) October 15, 2020
"The polls are wrong!
Just look at all these things that only 10% of US households own!"
— Chasu Nebenwuruto – Anti-Tank Nekomimi (@RappinSpace) October 15, 2020
My man, there are more flags than actual people in this video. https://t.co/5R0SMvCJNZ
— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) October 15, 2020
2020 Election
Americans voting early in record numbers in presidential election
Americans are voting early in record numbers with more than 17 million casting their ballots already ahead of the November 3 election between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.
And while the result of the White House race will not be known until Election Day, the early vote indications appear to favor the 77-year-old Biden, who has a double-digit lead over Trump in the national polls.
Iowa, the midwestern state where the 74-year-old Trump held a campaign rally on Wednesday, is among the states which allow voters to cast their ballots early.
Early voting began in Iowa on October 5. As of Thursday more than 325,000 ballots have been cast in the Hawkeye State, according to the US Elections Project of the University of Florida.
2020 Election
Latest election stunt proves Uber and Lyft are their own worst political enemies
Like so much about politics today, the debate around Uber and Lyft’s Proposition 22 in California has quickly become polarized. Simplistic media narratives like “Silicon Valley versus labor unions,” or Uber’s self-serving argument that its drivers prefer flexibility over security, leave voters confused and torn.
But there is a more complex historical reality lurking beneath the headlines. Yes, the future of work is changing, and the labor laws must adapt, as the CEOs of Uber and Lyft asserted recently in a joint op-ed. Yet these companies have consistently missed numerous opportunities to act as good-faith partners for their drivers, and for society in general.
2020 Election
In Dearborn, Michigan, Muslim Americans are mobilizing to defeat Trump
In Dearborn, a suburb of Detroit where one-third of residents identify as Arab-American or are of Arab descent, Muslim voters lean decidedly towards the Democrats. And while Joe Biden wasn’t the first choice for many here, widespread opposition to President Donald Trump is bringing voters into his camp.
The last time Nada Al-Hanooti came to the Starbucks in the bustling downtown of Dearborn, Michigan, it was to meet another reporter. The activist, who serves as executive director for Michigan of the Muslim political action group Emgage, has spent most of her days working from home since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. And it’s been keeping her on her toes.