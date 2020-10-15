Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric Trump mocked for declaring ‘the polls are wrong’ — and using boater parade footage as proof

Published

1 min ago

on

Eric Trump on Fox News (screengrab)

Eric Trump on Thursday tried to buck up his father’s supporters — but ended up getting brutally mocked instead.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Trump declared that “the polls are wrong” and posted footage of a Trump boater parade as proof.

The Trump campaign has regularly pointed to boater parades, which often feature supporters who own pricey power yachts, as evidence that they have enthusiasm on their side.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as many of Trump’s Twitter followers pointed out, the vast majority of Americans do not own a yacht, which means the boater parades are not likely indicative of the president’s electoral fortunes.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Americans voting early in record numbers in presidential election

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Americans are voting early in record numbers with more than 17 million casting their ballots already ahead of the November 3 election between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

And while the result of the White House race will not be known until Election Day, the early vote indications appear to favor the 77-year-old Biden, who has a double-digit lead over Trump in the national polls.

Iowa, the midwestern state where the 74-year-old Trump held a campaign rally on Wednesday, is among the states which allow voters to cast their ballots early.

Early voting began in Iowa on October 5. As of Thursday more than 325,000 ballots have been cast in the Hawkeye State, according to the US Elections Project of the University of Florida.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Latest election stunt proves Uber and Lyft are their own worst political enemies

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Like so much about politics today, the debate around Uber and Lyft’s Proposition 22 in California has quickly become polarized. Simplistic media narratives like “Silicon Valley versus labor unions,” or Uber’s self-serving argument that its drivers prefer flexibility over security, leave voters confused and torn.

But there is a more complex historical reality lurking beneath the headlines. Yes, the future of work is changing, and the labor laws must adapt, as the CEOs of Uber and Lyft asserted recently in a joint op-ed. Yet these companies have consistently missed numerous opportunities to act as good-faith partners for their drivers, and for society in general.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

In Dearborn, Michigan, Muslim Americans are mobilizing to defeat Trump

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

In Dearborn, a suburb of Detroit where one-third of residents identify as Arab-American or are of Arab descent, Muslim voters lean decidedly towards the Democrats. And while Joe Biden wasn’t the first choice for many here, widespread opposition to President Donald Trump is bringing voters into his camp. 

The last time Nada Al-Hanooti came to the Starbucks in the bustling downtown of Dearborn, Michigan, it was to meet another reporter. The activist, who serves as executive director for Michigan of the Muslim political action group Emgage, has spent most of her days working from home since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. And it’s been keeping her on her toes.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE