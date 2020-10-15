Eric Trump mocked for declaring ‘the polls are wrong’ — and using boater parade footage as proof

Eric Trump on Thursday tried to buck up his father’s supporters — but ended up getting brutally mocked instead.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Trump declared that “the polls are wrong” and posted footage of a Trump boater parade as proof.

The Trump campaign has regularly pointed to boater parades, which often feature supporters who own pricey power yachts, as evidence that they have enthusiasm on their side.

However, as many of Trump’s Twitter followers pointed out, the vast majority of Americans do not own a yacht, which means the boater parades are not likely indicative of the president’s electoral fortunes.

Check out some reactions below.

Wow… that's like 25 boats with maybe 120 people combined on them. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 15, 2020

group therapy for maladjusted rich assholes https://t.co/NGHc8jdHzv — kilgore trout, kiss me mr. president (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 15, 2020

An offspring of The Greatest Self-Parodist of All Time. https://t.co/VvM7aAQvN3 — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) October 15, 2020

I didn't know flags, expensive boats and big plastic Trump effigies could vote. https://t.co/FEycs2xP1b — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) October 15, 2020

the working class: famous for owning yachts https://t.co/uaGN6gXExW — evan ramen 4 life (@eeesssjjj) October 15, 2020

You're not in the Will. You're wasting your breath. https://t.co/EPn2Svfon1 — Horatio McFlabbergasted (@HMcdoolittle) October 15, 2020

Ah, yes. Working class whites can totally afford yachts. https://t.co/SIKfB68cMw — strategy consultant (@jpgarcia210) October 15, 2020

They keep on talking about the boats and how it shows Trump is winning. How many people do they think own boats? https://t.co/RLIPZmeOw8 — Craig (@CHinYYC) October 15, 2020

"The polls are wrong! Just look at all these things that only 10% of US households own!" — Chasu Nebenwuruto – Anti-Tank Nekomimi (@RappinSpace) October 15, 2020

My man, there are more flags than actual people in this video. https://t.co/5R0SMvCJNZ — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) October 15, 2020