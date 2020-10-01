Even in deep red South Carolina, Biden has become shockingly competitive: analysis
While North Carolina is a swing state that has a Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, and went for President Barack Obama in 2008, South Carolina has been a deep red state. Pundits have consistently described North Carolina as being in play for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but they haven’t been saying that about South Carolina — until now. A Quinnipiac poll finds President Donald Trump ahead of Biden by only 1% in South Carolina. And this comes at a time when South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing the toughest reelection fight of his career.
When Democrat Jaime Harrison took on Graham — who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee — in South Carolina’s 2020 U.S. Senate race, the word “longshot” was often used to describe his campaign. Harrison himself acknowledged that he was fighting an uphill battle given how conservative South Carolina is known for being. A Democrat hasn’t won a U.S. Senate race in South Carolina since 1998, and the last Democratic presidential nominee who won South Carolina’s electoral votes was Jimmy Carter in 1976. Trump, in 2016, defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by 14% in South Carolina.
But Harrison has turned out to be shockingly competitive in South Carolina. Quinnipiac’s most recent poll on South Carolina’s U.S. Senate race finds Graham and Harrison in a dead heat. And that poll was not an outlier. Polls released during the second half of September found Harrison either trailing Graham by only 1% (Morning Consult) or leading by 1% (YouGov) or 2% (Brilliant Corners Research).
The new Quinnipiac poll showing Biden trailing Trump by only 1% in South Carolina might be the former vice president’s best so far in that state, although Biden’s performance in other recent polls has been decent in light of how deeply Republican South Carolina is. Polls released during the second half of September found Trump ahead of Biden in South Carolina by 4% (Data for Progress) or 6% (Morning Consult). Considering Trump’s 14% victory in South Carolina in 2016, it’s easy to make an argument that he is underperforming there — even if he ultimately wins the state again.
The battle for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court could be a factor in South Carolina’s races. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham is aggressively pushing for Trump’s far-right nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to be confirmed by the Senate before the presidential election — which is a major flip-flop on Graham’s part. In the past, he promised that if a Supreme Court seat became available in 2020, he would want to wait until after the election to vote on a nominee.
Graham’s flip-flop is obviously designed to strengthen his support among far-right white evangelicals, but it is also firing up his Democratic critics. During a Fox News appearance on September 24, Graham sounded downright panicked when he discussed Harrison’s impressive Democratic fundraising operation and told host Ainsley Earhardt, “I’m being killed financially. This money is because they hate my guts.”
Tim Malloy, a polling analyst for Quinnipiac, discussed the fact that Biden and Harrison are as competitive as they are in South Carolina.
South Carolina’s The State quotes Malloy as saying, “I would say the president is truly on the ropes right now…. Lindsey Graham is being challenged like he’s never been before, which means he’s not terribly popular. Lindsey Graham is close to the president. He speaks to the president often; so, it’s probably no coincidence that both of them simultaneously have lost enough ground to be challenged.”
2020 Election
Trump just revealed his total lunacy to the entire world
So what was happening while we were distracted by Trump’s debate performance?
First of all, his tax returns, publicized by the New York Times since Sunday, have taken a back seat to his support for the white supremacist gang the Proud Boys and his attacks on a peaceful election.
Second, coronavirus news is not getting the airtime it should. More than a million people around the world have died of Covid-19, including more than 205,000 Americans. Florida is seeing a surge in new cases since Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order allowing restaurants and bars to reopen. The Midwest is also in a surge, with record numbers of new cases in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Kansas. Wisconsin hospitals are nearing capacity and South Dakota has the highest rate of spread in the country. Experts worry about a dramatic rise in cases as cold weather settles in.
2020 Election
Canada should send ‘election observers’ to Donald Trump’s ‘fragile democracy’: columnist
A columnist who lives in America's neighbor to the north believes that her country can help ensure a free and fair election without interference from President Donald Trump.
Toronto Star columnist Susan Delacourt argues in her latest piece that "Canada has sent election observers to fragile democracies" around the world and that "Donald Trump’s America should be on that list."
2020 Election
These were the 6 most revealing moments from Tuesday night’s debate as Trump unleashed a torrent of rage
The first presidential debate was as horrific as we feared it would be. We were barely able to hear a word from Joe Biden or moderator Chris Wallace thanks to Trump’s incessant interruptions and nonstop insults. Here are the six most revealing moments:
1.Trump refused to disavow white supremacy.
He reiterated his baseless claims that anti-fascist groups and left-wing organizers were the ones causing violence – a narrative contradicted by multiple studies and his own national security officials. The violence Trump claims is the greatest threat facing our country does not exist. The latest draft of the Department of Homeland Security’s threat assessment report characterizes white supremacy as the “most persistent and lethal threat” to national security.