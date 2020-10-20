‘Every day we get punched in the face’: Eric Trump brags ‘they hate us so much’
President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump is hitting the campaign trail to help his father’s flailing re-election efforts. On Tuesday he headed to Michigan where he chatted with Trump supporters and delivered a short speech.
“There’s not a week that goes by that we’re not parodied on Saturday Night Live,” Eric Trump said. “You know, that’s fine. I actually take it as a badge of honor, to tell you the truth, because it means they hate us so much because we’re doing something right. Does that make sense? Meaning, if they parody you and they want to put that much energy into you, that means that you’re being incredibly effective, does that make sense?”
“But every day we wake up we get punched in the face, and we go to bed and we get punched in the face.”
Eric Trump: "There's not a week that goes by that we're not parodied on Saturday Night Live … that means they hate us so much because we're doing something right. Does that make sense?" pic.twitter.com/U8D2C1xXh1
— The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2020
Trump also posted this photo of him with Michigan Trump supporters. Hardly a mask in the room. Among those in the photo is former Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who now serves as an RNC senior advisor for LGBT outreach.
Livingston County, Michigan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zpegfgf1sG
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 20, 2020
2020 Election
Trump declared war on mail-in voting — he ended up shooting himself in the foot
Donald Trump's war on mail-in voting seems, like many of his schemes to steal the election, to be backfiring.
As much as he may publicly deny it, Trump knows he's unpopular and cannot win a free and fair election. So he has determined that the best way to hang onto power is to keep as many Americans from voting as possible. Since nearly the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has been waging war against mail-in ballots, which many millions of Americans are using this year in order to avoid crowded and unsafe polling places.
2020 Election
WATCH: Lincoln Project targets Pennsylvania voters with devastating new ad as Trump visits the state
In a new ad released Tuesday for The Lincoln Project, the narrator says, "There's mourning in Pennsylvania. Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. Praising China's response instead of heeding the warnings, then blaming them to cover his own failures."
The ad continues, "With the economy in shambles, people in Pennsylvania are still out of work. One of the worst economies in decades."
The ad was released on the same day President Donald J. Trump planned to visit the state.
Watch the video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUtFHhd9G5k
2020 Election
‘Every day we get punched in the face’: Eric Trump brags ‘they hate us so much’
President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump is hitting the campaign trail to help his father’s flailing re-election efforts. On Tuesday he headed to Michigan where he chatted with Trump supporters and delivered a short speech.
“There’s not a week that goes by that we’re not parodied on Saturday Night Live,” Eric Trump said. “You know, that’s fine. I actually take it as a badge of honor, to tell you the truth, because it means they hate us so much because we’re doing something right. Does that make sense? Meaning, if they parody you and they want to put that much energy into you, that means that you’re being incredibly effective, does that make sense?”