‘Every RALLY is BOFFO’: Trump melts down at NYT reporter who claimed his campaign knows it’s losing

President Donald Trump on Monday melted down at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who on Sunday reported that the president’s campaign knows it’s currently losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“There has never been a time in either of my two Campaigns when I felt we had a stronger chance of winning than we do right now,” the president wrote in addressing Haberman on Twitter. “Early voting reports look far stronger than originally anticipated. Every RALLY is BOFFO.”

The president then insisted that he isn’t upset at chief of staff Mark Meadows, whom the president has reportedly mulled firing should he win the 2020 election.

“There has never been more enthusiasm or spirit, by everyone,” Trump added. “Great fun, and so good for our Country. Already winning many states, but not reported. Biden put the LID on again – raising money with promises. They finally caught him, COLD, and he knows it. Laptop is devastating!”

Haberman reported on Sunday that “some of Mr. Trump’s aides are quietly conceding just how dire his political predicament appears to be, and his inner circle has returned to a state of recriminations and backbiting,” with Meadows taking a large helping of the blame from campaign staffers for his mishandling of the president’s hospitalization.

