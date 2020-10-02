Ex-aide ‘shocked’ White House breached protocol by allowing Trump to fly to fundraiser

Speaking on MSNBC this Friday, former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, said that the news of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s diagnosis with coronavirus is a “sombering moment,” adding that she’s surprised at what she sees as “somewhat of a breach in protocol that they let the President take off on Marine-One” with his staff knowing that Hope Hicks had recently tested positive.
Troye noted that when one of Pence’s staffers tested positive, “they held the plane on the ground and they pulled staff who had been exposed or around” the infected staffer off the flight.
“I’m a little bit perplexed at the fact that they would allow the President to take off, and for his safety as the Commander in Chief and also for the safety of those around him and the safety of the people at the fundraiser, now that all of these people have been put at risk.”
Watch the full segment in the video below:
