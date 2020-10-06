Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-CIA director accuses Trump’s spy chief of ‘appalling’ abuse of power to help president

Published

1 min ago

on

NBC News national security analyst John Brennan (screengrab)

On Tuesday, former CIA Director John Brennan tore into President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, alleging that he is abusing his declassification power to selectively leak documents to support President Donald Trump’s “Deep State” narratives.

“John Ratcliffe is anything but an intelligence professional,” said Brennan. “It is appalling his selective declassification of information. It is designed to advance the political interests of Donald Trump and Republicans who are aligned with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brennan especially took offense at Ratcliffe’s decision to declassify notes from Brennan himself, that suggested Hillary Clinton’s team’s aim was “stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service” — a question that is beside the point given that former special counsel Robert Mueller conclusively showed the Russians did attempt to interfere in the election in favor of the president.

“These were my notes from the 2016 period when I briefed president Obama and the rest of the national security council team about what the Russians were up to and I was giving examples of the type of access that the US intelligence community had to Russian information and what the Russians were talking about and alleging,” said Brennan. “If, in fact, what the Russians were alleging that Hillary was trying to highlight the reported connections between Trump and the Russians, if that was accurate and a big if, there is nothing at all illegal about that.”

Last week, Ratcliffe also declassified documents suggesting that American intelligence received claims that Clinton fabricated Trump ties to the Kremlin, but the officials behind this report were never able to determine whether this wasn’t itself Russian disinformation.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DHS warns white supremacy is ‘persistent and lethal threat’ — after allegedly locking down report for months

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the Department of Homeland Security has released a long-sought report detailing the danger posted to national security by white supremacist groups — after allegedly delaying its release for months due to clashes with the Trump White House.

"The Department of Homeland Security warned on Tuesday that violent white supremacy was the 'most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland' in an annual assessment that a former intelligence chief had accused the agency of withholding in deference to President Trump," reported Zolan Kanno-Youngs. "The intelligence chief-turned-whistle-blower last month accused the department of blocking the report and directing analysts to play down the threat of violent white racism as well as Russian election interference to align the agency’s message with the president’s. But the final report appeared to do no such thing."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have a debate’ if Trump is still positive for coronavirus

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden does not want to hold presidential debates with President Donald Trump is still infected with COVID-19.

"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

But speaking to reporters on the tarmac in Hagerstown, Trump said the debate should not occur if Trump is still positive with coronavirus.

Biden was asked if he would feel safe debating Trump.

“Well, uh, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate," Biden replied.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Successful GOP repeal of Obamacare would give the richest Americans a massive tax break: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

New research released Tuesday shows that if the Supreme Court next month sides with the Trump administration and 18 state attorneys general seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act, more than 20 million people would lose health insurance and millions more would be forced to pay more for healthcare—in the middle of a pandemic—while Big Pharma and the richest 0.1% would enjoy major tax cuts.

"The stakes in this case, always extraordinarily high"—wrote Tara Straw and Aviva Aron-Dine in one of several reports (pdf) published this week by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP)—"are even higher now amidst a global pandemic and an economic crisis that has caused more people to lose health insurance and become eligible for help from the ACA."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE