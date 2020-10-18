Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-FBI agent explains how conservative Campus Reform group is utilizing ‘domestic information warfare’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa. (CNN/Screenshot)

Conservative groups have spent the last several years warning of a culture of intolerance developing on college campuses. Their mission appears to be attacking what they say is censorship of conservatives by demanding liberals be censored, attacked, or threatened.

In a Chronicle of Higher Education report this week, the conservative group Campus Reform was outed for their “right-wing, astroturfed-outrage ecosystem, where dark-money donors pay student stringers small bounties for tips about ‘liberal professors.'” It was a story by a Collin College History Professor L.D. Burnett, who became the target of the group’s efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I told my dean that I was probably on the Campus Reform radar screen because I had recently published an article in Slate that was critical of the president’s ‘patriotic education’ initiative,” he explained.

According to former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa, it’s a form of “domestic information warfare.” In an extensive thread on Twitter Sunday, she explained that the right-wing group’s plot censor anyone they deem unfit by employing their own form of “cancel culture.”

“Campus Reform is a project of The Leadership Institute, which is funded by the Koch donor network,” she explained. “It’s essentially, in intelligence terms, a PERCEPTION MANAGEMENT OPERATION (sic) designed to delegitimize the academy.”

She linked to a Pew Research Survey showing that Republicans increasingly see colleges and universities as an enemy to the United States. It isn’t hard to understand why. Facts and information have consistently been the enemy to President Donald Trump, and his administration and fact-checking conservative outlets like Fox News can be perceived by viewers as an affront to their own crafted “reality.”

“So, what are their tactics? Typically, it involves focusing the Eye of Sauron on a particular faculty member’s tweets or comments, stripping them of context and analysis, and making them into a ‘story,'” said Rangappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

She went onto cite this as an example of their form of “journalism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the story then becomes the source for right-wing outlets to do their own stories on it and bring on other conservatives to bash the professor or the university.

“In a coordinated effort, the outlets then all descend like piranhas on both the faculty member and institution (through both phone and email), demanding comment and explanation. Which brings me to the second phase of the info op: REFLEXIVE CONTROL,” Rangappa tweeted. “Reflexive control is basically a disinformation technique whereby you feed certain assumptions to your adversary, which they adopt without question, and then will react on the basis of those assumptions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of the Chronicle professor, she tweeted during the Vice Presidential Debate weeks ago that Mike Pence should “shut his demon mouth” because he kept interrupting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and talking over her.

When the professor sent the tweet out, no one cared, said Rangappa. There was little to no response, fanfare or attention. It was only after Campus Reform wrote about it that conservatives decided they were offended.

“At the same time, administrators at the institution receive this deluge of activity, presented with the following assumptions: 1) your faculty member just said something CRAZY; 2) you MUST DO SOMETHING,” she explained. “Note that also at this time, private trolls are sending harassing (often crude, misogynistic, racist) emails/phone calls to both the professor/institution. This serves to disorient the target, make them feel a sense of panic and urgency, and the need to FIX THIS IMMEDIATELY.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LD Burnett did the right thing, Rangappa explained. Collin College did not.

“Instead, he sent a CAMPUS-WIDE email reprimanding her. In doing so, he furthered the objectives of the op, namely, paint higher ed as a crazy place with commie hippie profs running amok.”

Rangappa posted “Face with rolling eyes” and a meme telling President Neil Matkin “congratulations, you played yourself.”

Burnett, however, also did something that rarely happens, she pushed back on the college president, and her colleagues agreed. The president was so fragile he couldn’t handle being undermined by his entire faculty. So, he shut down the “reply all” function and stopped all conversations on the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Which brings me to the last feature of information warfare: ASYMMETRY,” Rangappa continued. “CR is able to quickly mobilize its ‘army’ of so-called reporters and trolls to saturate the information space (the battlefield) and overwhelm its adversary. The goal is to isolate, intimidate, and silence. Shutting down a common conversation and the ability to form an organized response (or even consensus) furthers this asymmetry, offering the advantage to the aggressor and further leaving the target isolated and alone. Super bad idea jeans.”

She closed by giving suggestions to academics if they’re ever in the same situation and how to be smarter than the Collin College administration when dealing with the right-wing attack machine.

Check out the full thread on Twitter.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Neuroscience expert: Another surprise Trump victory is unlikely to happen

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

A new neuroscience study has found that President Donald J. Trump's inflammatory tactics are less likely to activate the same decision-making circuits in the brain as they did in 2016 - even as Trump continues to manipulate and vilify his enemies and use the same divisive strategies on the campaign trail as he did four years ago, Scientific American reported.

"Another surprise victory is unlikely to happen again if this election is looked at from the same perspective of neuroscience that I used to account for the surprising outcome in 2016," wrote R. Douglas Fields, senior investigator at the National Institutes of Health's Section on Nervous System Development and Plasticity.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

New York Post staff didn’t believe the Hunter Biden conspiracy — but they published it anyway: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Reporters involved in the New York Post didn't trust the false story about Hunter Biden they reported last week, the New York Times reported Sunday. One longtime Post reporter even said that despite providing research for the story, he refused to have his name on the piece.

"Bruce Golding, a reporter at the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid since 2007, did not allow his byline to be used because he had concerns over the article's credibility, the two Post employees," told the Times, "speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump can seize the next debate if he listens to coaches — but they don’t anticipate he will

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Thursday night's debate may be the last opportunity President Donald J. Trump has to move ahead of his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, before Election Day 2020. In order for the incumbent president to make headway across the nation and pull in voters, debate coaches say he must do two things: be more likable and stop interrupting Biden.

In an appeal to the American public, Trump is expected to tell more jokes on the debate stage and try to set a softer tone. This, of course, is bound to get murky when he berates Biden's son, Hunter Biden, as expected.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE