Ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry attached 15 explicit photos to a court filing to slut-shame his victim: report

Fox News correspondent Ed Henry was accused Tuesday night of “slut-shaming” his alleged rape victim with 15 salacious and explicit photos that were attached to a court filing in order to seek dismissal of a sexual-abuse lawsuit aimed at himself and his employer.

“That Defendant Henry would double down on his abusive conduct by engaging in this kind of blatant victim shaming is simply abhorrent,” said Michael J. Willemin, attorney for Henry’s accuser, former Fox News reporter/producer Jennifer Eckhart, wrote in a letter Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who is overseeing the case. “[I]t is obvious that Defendant Henry chose to publicly file such personal and intimate images of Eckhart to humiliate and retaliate against her for her decision to speak out against his sexual abuse.”

Eckhart continued, “Sexual predators like Ed Henry are experts at coercion and collecting blackmail on victims to keep them silent. His disgusting and degrading tactic did not work on me as I am no longer afraid of him.”