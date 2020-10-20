Quantcast
Ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry attached 15 explicit photos to a court filing to slut-shame his victim: report

21 mins ago

Fox News host Ed Henry (Screen cap).

Fox News correspondent Ed Henry was accused Tuesday night of “slut-shaming” his alleged rape victim with 15 salacious and explicit photos that were attached to a court filing in order to seek dismissal of a sexual-abuse lawsuit aimed at himself and his employer.

“That Defendant Henry would double down on his abusive conduct by engaging in this kind of blatant victim shaming is simply abhorrent,” said Michael J. Willemin, attorney for Henry’s accuser, former Fox News reporter/producer Jennifer Eckhart, wrote in a letter Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who is overseeing the case. “[I]t is obvious that Defendant Henry chose to publicly file such personal and intimate images of Eckhart to humiliate and retaliate against her for her decision to speak out against his sexual abuse.”

Eckhart continued, “Sexual predators like Ed Henry are experts at coercion and collecting blackmail on victims to keep them silent. His disgusting and degrading tactic did not work on me as I am no longer afraid of him.”


WATCH: Trump had has microphone muted on Tuesday — at his own rally

5 mins ago

October 20, 2020

At President Donald Trump's Tuesday evening rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, a sound problem resulted in the president's microphone being unexpectedly cut in the middle of his speech.

"I think we have every endorsement including New York's Finest, New York City's Finest, we love our—" Trump was saying. At that point, the microphone cut out, and the president continued talking inaudibly.

It took several moments for technicians to restore the audio, at which point the president walked toward a row of sign-toting fans standing behind him.

Watch below:

The President’s mic gets muted at his own rally pic.twitter.com/XPOyIeGdDm

‘You’re gonna get a kick out of it’: Trump tries to spin his 60 Minutes meltdown at rally

23 mins ago

October 20, 2020

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump reportedly stormed out of an interview with CBS News' Lesley Stahl for "60 Minutes." It is currently unclear what set him off.

However, at his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania later that night, the president tried to spin the whole thing as entertainment, telling his supporters he couldn't wait for them to see the interview and that "You're gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not gonna be happy."

Watch below:

"You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes. You'll get such a kick of it. You're gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not gonna be happy." -- Trump pic.twitter.com/EPUcAL7uiA

