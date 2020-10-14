Quantcast
Ex-GOP insider reveals why Republicans still work for Trump — even though he literally makes them sick

2 hours ago

Trump with White House team (Photo: Screen capture)

A longtime GOP insider knows why many Republicans are sticking by President Donald Trump — even though they secretly hate his guts.

Kurt Bardella, a former spokesperson and senior adviser for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Republicans, writes for USA Today that many Republicans have spent years in a highly tribal political party and have no concept of what it would be like to exist outside that party.

“The majority of people who serve in the Trump administration do so because they are programmed to work for the person with an ‘R’ next to their name,” he writes. “These people have been bred into a system that only views the world in terms of ‘Rs’ and ‘Ds.'”

Bardella, who left the GOP in 2016 after the party nominated Trump for president, then argues that these Republicans should nonetheless get out immediately because Trump’s careless handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic has put them and their families at risk.

“To my former Republican colleagues, I ask you, is working for Trump worth your own life or the lives of your spouse, children and loved ones?” he asks. “It doesn’t matter what job you get next, what contract you land, what promotion you’re up for, if you’re dead.”


‘Dripping sarcasm’: Lindsey Graham scrambles to clean up ‘good old days of segregation’ remark

4 mins ago

October 14, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday sought to explain his earlier remarks referring to the "good old days of segregation."

Graham made the reference while questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

During a break in Barrett's confirmation hearing, Graham was asked about the remark.

"If anybody was listening to who I am and what I said, you know that it was with deep sarcasm that I suggested that I suggested that some legislative body would want to yearn for the good old days of segregation," the senator told reporters.

WATCH: Sheldon Whitehouse continues to expose the shadowy right-wing network that handpicked Amy Barrett

16 mins ago

October 14, 2020

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) continued his exposure of the shadowy network of right-wing billionaires who are rigging the judicial system in their own favor.

The Rhode Island Democrat laid out evidence of how that network identifies and promotes friendly judges during Tuesday's confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, and on Wednesday he explained, using the 2017 Janus decision as an example, how they rig the legal process itself.

Leaked videos show Trump allies boasting about ballot harvesting — which the president decried as fraud

21 mins ago

October 14, 2020

Leaked videos taken from inside a secretive right-wing organization show many top conservative operatives openly advocating ballot harvesting during the 2020 presidential election, even as President Donald Trump accused Democrats of using such tactics to steal elections.

The Washington Post reports that the videos show longtime evangelical operative Ralph Reed boasting of his plans to harvest ballots from multiple places of worship for the benefit of Republican candidates.

