Ex-GOP insider reveals why Republicans still work for Trump — even though he literally makes them sick

A longtime GOP insider knows why many Republicans are sticking by President Donald Trump — even though they secretly hate his guts.
Kurt Bardella, a former spokesperson and senior adviser for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Republicans, writes for USA Today that many Republicans have spent years in a highly tribal political party and have no concept of what it would be like to exist outside that party.
“The majority of people who serve in the Trump administration do so because they are programmed to work for the person with an ‘R’ next to their name,” he writes. “These people have been bred into a system that only views the world in terms of ‘Rs’ and ‘Ds.'”
Bardella, who left the GOP in 2016 after the party nominated Trump for president, then argues that these Republicans should nonetheless get out immediately because Trump’s careless handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic has put them and their families at risk.
“To my former Republican colleagues, I ask you, is working for Trump worth your own life or the lives of your spouse, children and loved ones?” he asks. “It doesn’t matter what job you get next, what contract you land, what promotion you’re up for, if you’re dead.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.