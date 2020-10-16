Expert: This Florida county could be the best early signal of a ‘gray revolt’ against Trump

President Donald Trump may have won the state of Florida in the 2016 general election, but one Florida county could be an early indicator that things may change for the upcoming November election.

According to NBC News, The Villages, known as one of the most staunch Republican communities in the state of Florida, turned heads on social media when a caravan of more than 500-golf carts carrying supporters of Democratic presidential nominee paraded around one of the Florida’s largest retirement community. Reports have indicated that the senior citizen residents were heading to cast their ballots by mail.

The residents’ voting parade made headlines simply because of the rarity of its occurrence. Now, election strategists are weighing in with their take on the impact of the 122,000-resident community and what the senior citizen shift could mean for Trump’s chances of winning Florida again.

Joe Steve Schale a veteran Democratic strategist in Florida, also revealed he will be focusing on two of the three counties The Villages spreads across: the Sumter and Pinellas communities located near the St. Petersburg-Clearwater area.

“I’ll be looking at Sumter and Pinellas,” Schale said. “Both of them are really old and over 80 percent white. And you could have 80 to 85 percent of the vote there reported by 7:15pm.”

Based on previous elections, Republicans were the favorable candidates. In the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, Republicans maintained voter interest in Florida. They produced similar results in the 2018 mid-term election. Based on the mid-term election results,

But the fact that Biden even has a chance in the typically Republican area decreases the margin of Trump’s leverage among Florida voters. With Florida being a critical, key state, voters in The Villages could sway the election in favor of Biden. For Trump, losing the state of Florida could destroy his chances of re-election.