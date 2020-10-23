Expert: Trump is treading dangerously close to tacking ‘to an almost explicitly QAnon narrative’
President Donald Trump is scrambling to maintain the hold on his support base with just two weeks left until Election Day and it looks like he’s going a step further to ensure QAnon believers have a voice.
On Tuesday, the White House issued a press release praising the president’s actions taken to combat human trafficking.
“President Donald J. Trump has prioritized fighting for the voiceless and ending the scourge of human trafficking across the Nation,” the White House said in its statement, later adding, “Since taking office, the President has signed nine pieces of bipartisan legislation to combat human trafficking, both domestically and internationally.”
While the Trump administration has vowed to take a “whole-of-government approach” to combatting the issue of human trafficking, it is not as cut-and-dry as it seems.
With so many QAnon followers believing there is a secret pedophilia ring run by high-ranking Democrats, Trump’s latest actions may serve as yet another signal for QAnon followers to continue their plight to combat a non-existent pedophilia ring instead of focusing on the real issues of human trafficking.
According to This Week, QAnon’s disturbing beliefs and the president’s subliminal acknowledgement of their beliefs could be problematic. The publication explains:
QAnon’s founding myth holds that our society has long been in thrall of a “deep state” cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic, Democratic pedophiles with whom Trump is locked in secret battle — and Trump is closing out his re-election campaign with near-confirmation of exactly that. He’s treating QAnon as a significant part of his base and sending a hearty dog whistle in their direction.
Just in—
White House out with a press release praising @realDonaldTrump's work "combating human trafficking and protecting the innocent."
Issues that absolutely need to be addressed, of course. But also issues that will rally Qanon followers. pic.twitter.com/f0e610ZKi5
— Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) October 20, 2020
Ethan Zuckerman, director of the Center for Civic Media at MIT, weighed in with his concerns about the Trump campaign treading dangerously close to the QAnon conspiracy theories.
“We’re seeing the Trump campaign tack closely to an almost explicitly QAnon narrative,” Ethan Zuckerman, director of the Center for Civic Media at MIT, told The Washington Post in an August report. “I don’t expect to hear the president talking about pedophilia or Satanism, but I expect to hear almost everything else.”
The White House’s statement came just days after Trump claimed to have no knowledge of QAnon and what they believe.
“I know nothing about QAnon,” Trump told NBC moderator Savannah Guthrie during his town all special on October 15. “What I do hear about it is they are very strongly against pedophilia… I do agree with that, and I agree with it very strongly.”
2020 Election
Trump’s biggest pitch to Pennsylvania voters is landing with a thud: report
With Donald Trump desperately in need of Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, the Daily Beast is reporting that the president's biggest pitch to voters in the Keystone State is landing with a big thud and that -- in the long run -- could seal the fate of his faltering campaign.
Along with Florida, Pennsylvania is considered a major prize by both parties and the president has been pinning his hopes of winning the state again as he did in 2016 when he slid by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with 48.2% of the votes to her 47.5%.
2020 Election
Our long national nightmare may soon be over: Critics and voters dump on Trump after final 2020 debate
President Donald Trump is known for his sideshow antics and projectionism tactics that he typically uses to avoid being held accountable for his unfavorable actions and irrational decisions but now it looks like the jig may be up.
Trump's tactics may have worked against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, but things were a bit different during the president's final debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
During the debate, Trump worked overtime to make Biden out to be unfit for the presidency. At multiple points during the debate, Trump took jabs at the former vice president's son, Hunter Biden. However, the seemingly farfetched allegations did not garner the reaction or deliver the type of blow Trump may have hoped for.
2020 Election
‘Republican bloodbath’: Journalists are haunted by Trump’s surprise 2016 victory — but many conservatives are convinced he’s doomed
For many political reporters in the mainstream media these days, the old adage, “Once bitten, twice shy,” accurately reflects the tone of their coverage of Donald Trump and the presidential race. While rival Joe Biden has consistently polled significantly better than Trump since entering the race in April 2019, much of the mainstream media can’t quit the feeling that Biden could still lose. They are haunted by the ghost of the 2016 presidential race, which was won by Trump despite nearly every poll indicating he would not.
A recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, for example, shows Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points, 54 percent to 43 percent among likely voters. In covering the poll, reporter Domenico Montanaro details an impressive number of categories in which Biden leads Trump. Yet, Montanaro feels compelled to preface it all by reminding readers that Trump won with just 46 percent of voters in 2016 nationally – just 3 percent above his current standing. “It was enough for him to squeeze out a victory in the states key to the Electoral College,” he says, adding ominously, “Trump is within striking distance.”