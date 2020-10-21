Quantcast
Connect with us

Experts don’t trust FBI’s claim about Iran election hacking

Published

17 mins ago

on

Rep. John Ratcliffe (Photo: Screen capture)

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was joined Wednesday in a live press conference with FBI Director Christopher Wray and other top national security officials to address the public on election concerns.

Ratcliffe said that Iran and Russia “have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our election. These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries. We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters and damaged President Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was asked to denounce the Proud Boys during last week’s debate.

Watch the video below and scroll down further for responses to Ratcliffe’s delivery of remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

How Donald Trump Jr. could crush Republican senators — and take over the GOP from his father

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

When Donald Trump first announced, in 2015, that he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination, no one in the GOP gave much thought to his son, Donald Trump, Jr. But the younger Trump has since become a prominent figure in the Trumpian version of the Republican Party. Journalist David Smith discusses the rise of Trump, Jr. in an article published in The Guardian this week, explaining why he has become so popular with a certain type of Republican voter — even though some conservatives view him as a glaring example of the GOP's intellectual decline.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Experts don’t trust FBI’s claim about Iran election hacking

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was joined Wednesday in a live press conference with FBI Director Christopher Wray and other top national security officials to address the public on election concerns.

Ratcliffe said that Iran and Russia "have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our election. These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries. We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters and damaged President Trump."

Trump was asked to denounce the Proud Boys during last week's debate.

Watch the video below and scroll down further for responses to Ratcliffe's delivery of remarks.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Crazy uncle’ Trump triggered by Obama — goes on Breitbart retweeting spree

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Wednesday in Philadelphia, Penn. in support of his former vice president, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"[Trump] hasn't shown any interest in doing the work, or helping anybody but himself and his friends, or treating the presidency, like a reality show that he can use to get attention," Obama said. "And by the way, even then his TV ratings are down. So you know that upsets him. But the thing is this is not a reality show. This is reality, and the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him, proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE