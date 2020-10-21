Experts don’t trust FBI’s claim about Iran election hacking

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was joined Wednesday in a live press conference with FBI Director Christopher Wray and other top national security officials to address the public on election concerns.

Ratcliffe said that Iran and Russia “have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our election. These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries. We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters and damaged President Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was asked to denounce the Proud Boys during last week’s debate.

Watch the video below and scroll down further for responses to Ratcliffe’s delivery of remarks.

LIVE: FBI holds news conference on election security. https://t.co/zRq73panqh https://t.co/Oy733UALuR — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 21, 2020

The guy who was originally turned down for DNI because he lied about his resume is here to warn about disinformation. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is he in a wheelchair petting a long-haired white cat? No? Well, then he’s *totally* on the level. — A K Sandoval-Strausz (@SandovalStrausz) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If I don’t hear it from Larry Kudlow, I’m not believing anything. — SaukFish (@SaukFish) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if he is truthful in what he says, he has zero credibility and is a hack. — Ruby Zeldastein (@jtbakes) October 21, 2020

I guess that’s why CNN isn’t even covering it. — Ruby Chicken (@RubyChicken1) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#Ratcliffe lies preparing to challenge election results https://t.co/zBaQt7OTop — Penny Conard (@pcon1) October 21, 2020

#Trump toady intel chief #Ratcliffe just rushed the mic to say it isn’t Trump-loving white supremacist #ProudBoys who are sending threatening emails to Florida voters. It’s #Iran! Not Trump’s guys, Iran! @FBI boss ChrisWray didn’t look very comfortable. Put me down as skeptical. — howardfineman (@howardfineman) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trust nothing from #RATcliffe Anything he is saying is laying the groundwork an additional line of election challenge by Trump/GOP/Russia. It is bull$hit. Wray I am not sure about. He looked a little pained. — Autocrat Tactics (@AutocratTactics) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure I am gonna believe #Ratcliffe or the guy trump put on the FBI to lie for him. pic.twitter.com/JiQ39sxwZo — xavi (@M_XaviNYC) October 21, 2020

How did #Ratcliffe get approval from #Trump to say Russia interfered with the 2016 election and is doing it again in 2020?#FBI — Doody Giuliani (@DoodyGiuliani1) October 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#Trump toady intel chief #Ratcliffe just rushed the mic to say it isn’t Trump-loving white supremacist #ProudBoys who are sending threatening emails to Florida voters. It’s #Iran! Not Trump’s guys, Iran! @FBI boss ChrisWray didn’t look very comfortable. Put me down as skeptical. — howardfineman (@howardfineman) October 21, 2020

There is absolutely no reason to believe a single thing John Ratcliffe says about anything, especially with an election near. #RATcliffe pic.twitter.com/O2xLZl5feH — Cathygraphics 🌊(my gun is my cartoon✍️✊) (@Cathygraphics1) October 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If the news is coming from DNI Ratcliffe then it’s been determined that Iran and Russia must be helping #Biden. If they were actively helping #Trump the American people would never hear about it before the election. Not from #Ratcliffe. pic.twitter.com/UyVitXRJxS — OnTheFritz (@fritzinmo) October 22, 2020

And this is another example as to why I don’t trust #Ratcliffe https://t.co/icwHpyaplu — RBG, Guardian Angel (@RbgSuperhero) October 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT