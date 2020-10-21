Experts don’t trust FBI’s claim about Iran election hacking
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was joined Wednesday in a live press conference with FBI Director Christopher Wray and other top national security officials to address the public on election concerns.
Ratcliffe said that Iran and Russia “have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our election. These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries. We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters and damaged President Trump.”
Trump was asked to denounce the Proud Boys during last week’s debate.
The guy who was originally turned down for DNI because he lied about his resume is here to warn about disinformation.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 21, 2020
Is he in a wheelchair petting a long-haired white cat? No? Well, then he’s *totally* on the level.
— A K Sandoval-Strausz (@SandovalStrausz) October 21, 2020
If I don’t hear it from Larry Kudlow, I’m not believing anything.
— SaukFish (@SaukFish) October 21, 2020
Even if he is truthful in what he says, he has zero credibility and is a hack.
— Ruby Zeldastein (@jtbakes) October 21, 2020
I guess that’s why CNN isn’t even covering it.
— Ruby Chicken (@RubyChicken1) October 21, 2020
#Ratcliffe lies preparing to challenge election results https://t.co/zBaQt7OTop
— Penny Conard (@pcon1) October 21, 2020
#Trump toady intel chief #Ratcliffe just rushed the mic to say it isn’t Trump-loving white supremacist #ProudBoys who are sending threatening emails to Florida voters. It’s #Iran! Not Trump’s guys, Iran! @FBI boss ChrisWray didn’t look very comfortable. Put me down as skeptical.
— howardfineman (@howardfineman) October 21, 2020
Trust nothing from #RATcliffe
Anything he is saying is laying the groundwork an additional line of election challenge by Trump/GOP/Russia.
It is bull$hit.
Wray I am not sure about. He looked a little pained.
— Autocrat Tactics (@AutocratTactics) October 21, 2020
Can’t spell #Ratcliffe without ‘Rat’.#TrumpsHenchmen
— robotsmakesushi🐓🍷🏴 (@robotsmakesushi) October 20, 2020
Sure I am gonna believe #Ratcliffe or the guy trump put on the FBI to lie for him. pic.twitter.com/JiQ39sxwZo
— xavi (@M_XaviNYC) October 21, 2020
How did #Ratcliffe get approval from #Trump to say Russia interfered with the 2016 election and is doing it again in 2020?#FBI
— Doody Giuliani (@DoodyGiuliani1) October 21, 2020
#Trump toady intel chief #Ratcliffe just rushed the mic to say it isn’t Trump-loving white supremacist #ProudBoys who are sending threatening emails to Florida voters. It’s #Iran! Not Trump’s guys, Iran! @FBI boss ChrisWray didn’t look very comfortable. Put me down as skeptical.
— howardfineman (@howardfineman) October 21, 2020
There is absolutely no reason to believe a single thing John Ratcliffe says about anything, especially with an election near. #RATcliffe pic.twitter.com/O2xLZl5feH
— Cathygraphics 🌊(my gun is my cartoon✍️✊) (@Cathygraphics1) October 22, 2020
If the news is coming from DNI Ratcliffe then it’s been determined that Iran and Russia must be helping #Biden. If they were actively helping #Trump the American people would never hear about it before the election. Not from #Ratcliffe. pic.twitter.com/UyVitXRJxS
— OnTheFritz (@fritzinmo) October 22, 2020
And this is another example as to why I don’t trust #Ratcliffe https://t.co/icwHpyaplu
— RBG, Guardian Angel (@RbgSuperhero) October 22, 2020
The fake/foreign emails told people to vote for Trump (I’ve seen them). DNI Ratcliffe (the guy who lied about prosecuting terrorism cases) said the fake emails ARE TRYING TO HURT TRUMP! This is disinformation from Ratcliffe designed to energize Trump’s base!
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 22, 2020
