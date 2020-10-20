Experts say it’s harder to vote in Texas than any other state — here’s why
FORT WORTH, Texas — Voters have a harder time casting ballots in Texas than any other state, election experts say.The “cost of voting” analysis that ranks Texas lowest in the U.S. factors in registration deadlines, automatic voter registration, voter ID laws, early voting and mail-in voting. Political experts at Northern Illinois University, Jacksonville University and Wuhan University in China first released the analysis in 2018 and updated it for the current presidential election year. It will be published in the Election Law Journal.“State policies that impact the cost of voting are not the…
2020 Election
Trump voted by mail in Florida’s primary. Will he do it again in November?
MIAMI — If President Donald Trump plans to vote by mail in the general election as he did in Florida’s August primary, he’ll have to act fast.Neither the president nor first lady Melania Trump have requested a mail ballot, the Palm Beach County elections website shows, and they only have until Saturday to request one.Trump spent months criticizing the legitimacy of mail voting — even as states expanded vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic — before reversing course earlier this summer when he tweeted an endorsement of the process, calling Florida’s vote by mail system “tried and true.”If t... (more…)
Arizona conservative bothered by Trump’s ‘narcissism’ and ‘perpetual lying’ won’t be voting for him this time
Josh Heaton "immediately" regretted voting for Donald Trump in 2016. The lifelong Republican intends to make amends by supporting Joe Biden next month in the battleground state of Arizona.
Moderate conservatives like Heaton who are switching sides in the southwestern state -- where Trump won by some 100,000 votes last time, but Biden now leads by a slender margin -- could prove vital to the US election, analysts say.
"We didn't feel like we had very good options" in 2016, the 43-year-old engineer told AFP at his home in the Phoenix suburbs.
"To be honest, until I voted I didn't know who I was going to vote for. And I had some regrets immediately afterwards," he added.
Legacy of racism touches election — and everyday life in the South
Charleston (United States) (AFP) - On one side, a General Robert E Lee look-alike waves a large Confederate flag, facing off against counter-protesters on the other bearing placards that say "Racism kills" and "KKK Go Away."As the United States heads into an election after a summer of protests over racial injustice, a reminder of the era when slavery tore the nation apart can be seen playing out on the streets of the picturesque city of Charleston every week.America's reckoning with racism and discrimination has impacted the turbulent presidential campaign, as a galvanized Black Lives Matter m... (more…)