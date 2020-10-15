Fast-talking Trump stumbles at Town Hall: Can’t or won’t say when he last tested negative before testing positive

President Donald Trump either couldn’t or wouldn’t tell voters watching NBC News’ town hall Thursday night when his last negative test was before he tested positive.

He also couldn’t or wouldn’t tell NBC’s Savannah Guthrie if he was tested the day of his debate with former vice president Joe Biden.

“Possibly I did. Possibly I didn’t,” he said.

“I don’t know. I don’t even remember,” he added when asked a similat question.

“I probably did,” he finally claimed.

Trump also said Guthrie could ask his doctors who would give her a “perfect” answer.

Watch:

The President is asked when he last tested negative and his answer is all over the place. pic.twitter.com/ZV6DwgUD4M — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 16, 2020