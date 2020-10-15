Fast-talking Trump stumbles at Town Hall: Can’t or won’t say when he last tested negative before testing positive
President Donald Trump either couldn’t or wouldn’t tell voters watching NBC News’ town hall Thursday night when his last negative test was before he tested positive.
He also couldn’t or wouldn’t tell NBC’s Savannah Guthrie if he was tested the day of his debate with former vice president Joe Biden.
“Possibly I did. Possibly I didn’t,” he said.
“I don’t know. I don’t even remember,” he added when asked a similat question.
“I probably did,” he finally claimed.
Trump also said Guthrie could ask his doctors who would give her a “perfect” answer.
Watch:
The President is asked when he last tested negative and his answer is all over the place. pic.twitter.com/ZV6DwgUD4M
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 16, 2020
2020 Election
Inside the Trump administration’s coverup at the Cleveland Clinic
The Cleveland Clinic boasted that co-hosting the first presidential debate along with Case Western Reserve University was an honor for both institutions and the city. As the health security adviser to the Commission on Presidential Debates, it publicized protocols to protect everyone at their site on the Health Education Campus and at subsequent debates. It knew those protocols would also protect members of the public with whom all attendees would later come into contact.
2020 Election
Americans have always spun tales of conspiracy — but Trump takes delusion to a new level
News is "faked"; elections are "rigged"; a "deep state" plots a "coup"; Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died suspiciously in bed with a pillow over his face; aides of ex-president Barack Obama conspire to undermine foreign policy from a "war room"; Obama himself was a Muslim mole; the National Park Service lied about the size of the crowd at the president's inauguration; conspiracies are afoot in nearly every department and agency of the executive branch, including the State Department, the CIA, the Justice Department, the Federal Drug Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI ("What are they hiding?"). Thus saith, and maybe even believeth, the president of the United States.
2020 Election
Trump’s town hall is just another ratings ploy from ‘The Apprentice’ network
Speaking of which – and not coincidentally – avid fans of "The Apprentice" in its heyday may recall Donald Trump's second-favorite catchphrase, after "you're fired", was some variation of, "It's nothing personal, it's just business."