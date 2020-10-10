Fatal shooting during dueling protests in Denver — two taken into custody

There was a fatal shooting in Denver, Colorado on Saturday.

“One person has died and two people are in custody after a shooting during dueling protests Saturday in downtown Denver, according to police and media reports. A man participating in what was billed as a ‘Patriot Rally’ sprayed mace at another man and that man shot him with a handgun,” The Denver Post reported Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Update: This shooting is now being investigated as a Homicide. Updates will be posted as information comes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2020

Two guns were reportedly recovered at the scene.

BREAKING: I saw at least one person shot as the rally was ending. I heard one gun shot. At least one person being arrested nearby #9News pic.twitter.com/N75X0WXSAf — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) October 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police officials say it’s up to the district attorney to determine whether the male who allegedly shot the gun was doing so in self-defense,” CBS Denver noted. “One group of protesters was calling for police reform while the other group of protesters was showing support for police. The rally held by the Patriot Muster group was ending.”

Watch coverage from the local NBC affiliate: