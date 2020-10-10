Fatal shooting during dueling protests in Denver — two taken into custody
There was a fatal shooting in Denver, Colorado on Saturday.
“One person has died and two people are in custody after a shooting during dueling protests Saturday in downtown Denver, according to police and media reports. A man participating in what was billed as a ‘Patriot Rally’ sprayed mace at another man and that man shot him with a handgun,” The Denver Post reported Saturday.
Update: This shooting is now being investigated as a Homicide. Updates will be posted as information comes available.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2020
Two guns were reportedly recovered at the scene.
BREAKING: I saw at least one person shot as the rally was ending. I heard one gun shot. At least one person being arrested nearby #9News pic.twitter.com/N75X0WXSAf
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) October 10, 2020
“Police officials say it’s up to the district attorney to determine whether the male who allegedly shot the gun was doing so in self-defense,” CBS Denver noted. “One group of protesters was calling for police reform while the other group of protesters was showing support for police. The rally held by the Patriot Muster group was ending.”
Watch coverage from the local NBC affiliate:
2020 Election
Fatal shooting during dueling protests in Denver — two taken into custody
There was a fatal shooting in Denver, Colorado on Saturday.
"One person has died and two people are in custody after a shooting during dueling protests Saturday in downtown Denver, according to police and media reports. A man participating in what was billed as a 'Patriot Rally' sprayed mace at another man and that man shot him with a handgun," The Denver Post reported Saturday.
https://twitter.com/DenverPolice/status/1315060397779701762
Two guns were reportedly recovered at the scene.
2020 Election
Trump examined as an authoritarian ‘strongman’ in brutal NYT analysis of his strategy to stay in power
President Donald Trump was compared to some of the world's most infamous authoritarians in an New York Times analysis by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer David Sanger.
"President Trump’s order to his secretary of state to declassify thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails, along with his insistence that his attorney general issue indictments against Barack Obama and Joseph R. Biden Jr., takes his presidency into new territory — until now, occupied by leaders with names like Putin, Xi and Erdogan," Sanger wrote.
2020 Election
GOP consultant expecting ‘a lot of finger points and backstabbing’ as Trump’s campaign collapses: report
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to lose his re-election and shifting their focus to holding GOP control of the U.S. Senate, according to a new report by Axios.
The report, by Mike Allen and Hans Nichols is titled, "GOP social-distances Trump."
"After years of holding their tongues, a few Republicans have started to separate themselves from President Trump and his possible political collapse, focusing on his carelessness with the virus," Axios reported.