Fauci: The data is clear — ‘we had a super-spreader event in the White House’

During an appearance on CBS News radio this Friday, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that people attacking him for what some say were his mixed messages about wearing masks are “not understanding the evolving amount of knowledge that occurs when you have an evolving situation like an outbreak.”

Fauci reiterated that everybody should wear a mask, adding that universal mask wearing has been his recommendation for “at least the last 6 months.”

When asked about the lack of mask wearing inside the White House, Fauci said that no one should be surprised that there was an outbreak.

“The data speak for themselves,” Fauci said. “We had a super-spreader event in the White House.”