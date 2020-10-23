Fauci: Trump hasn’t been to a coronavirus task force meeting in ‘months’ and hasn’t talked to me ‘in a while’
NIH Director Says White House Now Has ‘Different Priorities’ Than Coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci says President Donald Trump has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in “several months.” Fauci, the most respected and most recognized health official in the federal government, also says meetings of the task force have been only “about one per week.”
Almost since its inception the task force had been meeting daily, but that dropped done to weekly several weeks ago, Fauci told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. Vice President Mike Pence still leads the group.
Fauci also says, “I definitely don’t have” Trump’s “ear as much as Scott Atlas,” the Fox News radiologist who has all but made “herd immunity” the official policy of this White House.
“Direct involvement with the President,” Fauci said, “I have not done that in a while.”
It is a staggering revelation, as the U.S. heads into what experts are calling America’s “third wave” of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday more than 70,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded. The U.S. now has had 8.7 million COVID-19 cases and is rapidly approaching 230,000 deaths.
Dr. Fauci says the last time President Trump has attended a coronavirus task force meeting was “several months ago.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), recently called it “a bit of a chaotic time with the election,” noting that “there’s not a direct connection between the task force members and the president as there was a few months ago. But this seems to be a different time with different priorities.”
Mnuchin says ‘significant differences’ remain on stimulus
Despite months of talks, "significant differences" remain with Democrats on a new US economic stimulus package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday, indicating worsening odds for a deal before the November 3 election.
Mnuchin has been negotiating regularly with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a spending measures of around $2 trillion aimed at helping the world's largest economy recover from the Covid-19 downturn.
But the two sides have not been able to agree on how much to spend, or what to spend it on.
"I would say we offered compromises. The Speaker, on a number of issues, is still dug in. If she wants to compromise, there will be a deal," Mnuchin said. "We've made lots of progress, lots of areas, but there's still significant differences."
Trump still looked like a callous psychopath despite his relatively calm demeanor at the final debate
The word on the media reviews for Thursday night's second — and blessedly last — debate of the presidential campaign is that it was civil.
"It was civil, calm, sedate, substantive (at times) and, almost, even normal," Shane Goldmacher at the New York Times writes.