Fauci warns Trump campaign: Using me in another campaign ad would be ‘outrageous’ and might ‘backfire’
Dr. Anthony Fauci is not pleased the Trump campaign is using a comment he made praising the coronavirus task force and taking it out of context and using it in an ad that makes it look like he’s endorsed President Donald Trump, which he has not.
Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he believes the campaign should take down the misleading ads.
“I think it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that – it’s so clear that I’m not a political person,” Fauci said Monday afternoon. “I have never either directly or indirectly endorsed a political candidate.”
The Trump campaign took his statement “completely out of context,” Fauci adds.
When asked how he would feel if the Trump campaign did another ad featuring him – which Tapper suggested is in the works – the National Institutes of Health director said it would be “outrageous” – and threatened it “might actually come back to backfire” on them.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing” that the Trump campaign featured him in an ad touting the President’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Trump lashes out at Fox News for all the negative ads being run against him: ‘Not like the old days’
President Donald Trump complained about the volume of negative ads being run against him on Fox News.
"Fox News allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined," Trump complained, without offering any evidence. "Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!"
Trump's campaign has been frustrated by Biden's recent fundraising advantage.
Two minutes after complaining about Fox News, Trump suggested his supporters should watch his Stanford, Florida rally on OANN, C-SPAN or Newsmax.
.@FoxNews allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!
Giuliani violates COVID rules — but cop refuses to enforce order: ‘I stay away from crowds’
White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Monday from Philadelphia that President Donald J. Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, broke citywide COVID-19 rules by entering a tightly enclosed room with no ventilation, no masks, no doors cracked, or windows open.
"Here’s Rudy Giuliani talking to a tightly packed crowd in Philadelphia," Nuzzi tweeted. "The cop outside said that this gathering violates city guidelines for pandemic safety. The cop almost went in, then thought better of it and turned around. He said, 'I stay away from crowds.'"
Lindsey Graham hasn’t minded people hating Catholics in the past — so why start now?
If Republicans want to make the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett a referendum on respect for the Catholic faith, they’ve got the wrong guy in charge.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is the proud recipient of an honorary degree from Bob Jones University, the most infamously anti-Catholic institution of higher learning in America. Since Democratic senators aren’t taking the Republican bait about questioning Barrett’s passionate religious views, perhaps Graham can lead the way.